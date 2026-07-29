Mariam Olayode: Why I Started a Mobile Dental Service

I had a friend in secondary school who never smiled with his mouth open. He’d laugh with his lips pressed together and cover his mouth with his hand when something was really funny. He had heavy calculus buildup, the hard yellowish deposits that form on teeth when plaque is left for too long, and he’d thought it was simply how his teeth were.

It wasn’t until I began studying oral healthcare that I learned the truth: calculus is not permanent at all. A simple scaling and polishing session could have resolved the issue. My friend spent years hiding his smile during his adolescence over something that could have been fixed in just one visit to the dentist, if only someone had been aware of that or believed that a dental appointment was worth the effort.

That memory has stayed with me ever since, and it’s a big part of why I eventually started a mobile dental service, taking oral health education and preventive care closer to people across Lagos, Abeokuta, Ibadan, and Ijebu.

The Problem Was Never Really About Teeth

I also grew up in a family where nobody ever had reason to see a dentist. Not because our teeth were perfect, but because a dental clinic simply wasn’t on the list of places you went unless something was badly wrong. That’s not unusual. It’s actually the norm for a lot of Nigerian households to not prioritise oral health.

What I’ve come to understand, both from my own upbringing and from the people I’ve met through this work, is that this isn’t really a teeth problem. It’s an information and access problem.

Many people aren’t ignoring their oral health on purpose. Many genuinely don’t know that regular visits matter, that certain things they assume are just how it is, such as stained teeth, calculus buildup, bleeding gums, or persistent bad breath, are treatable and often preventable.

The cost of clinic visits and the simple logistics of getting to one make it easy to see why an entire population can go decades without a dental appointment.

Taking It on the Road

Moving the service between Lagos, Abeokuta, Ibadan, and Ijebu has shown me how uneven access to basic oral healthcare really is. In some areas, a dental clinic is simply too far, too expensive, or too unfamiliar for people to prioritise.

On one outreach, I met a woman in her fifties who told me she had never seen a dental professional before. She assumed losing teeth was simply part of getting older. You see, when oral health services and education come closer to people, whether in a community space, a school, or a church hall, they show up because the barrier of “having to go somewhere” was removed. It’s confirmed that it was never really apathy. It was distance, cost, and simply not knowing better.

Prevention Changes Everything

The goal of this work has always been prevention. Many oral health problems become serious because they are ignored for too long. What starts as a small issue can eventually become pain, infection, tooth loss, or an expensive treatment that could have been avoided.

Helping people understand their oral health, spot problems early, and seek professional care when necessary can make a real difference. Sometimes, the most powerful intervention isn’t a procedure. It’s information.

Every Session Is a Small Correction

I think about my old classmate sometimes when I’m out on these outreaches. Every time someone sits down and I explain what calculus is and how it can be removed, and I watch the relief on their face when they realise it isn’t a life sentence, I think about how different things might have been for him if someone had told him that years earlier.

That’s really what this work has become for me: making sure fewer people silently carry something like that, hiding a smile over a problem that has a simple solution. This journey has taught me that people don’t need more shame about their teeth. They need information, access, and the reassurance that many oral health problems are easier to address than they think.

Sometimes, all it takes is one conversation to give someone their smile back.