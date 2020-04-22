Dr Adekemi Adeniyan of Dentalcare Foundation is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

For our #BellaNaijaWCW feature today, we celebrate Dr. Adekemi Adeniyan, a dentist and the founder of Dentalcare Foundation formerly known as Dentoville Foundation. She currently serves as the executive director. Dentalcare Foundation focuses on providing free oral health education and treatments to the less privileged, especially people in rural areas.

Founded in 2018, the nonprofit works to improve oral healthcare for orphans, children and adults in rural areas by providing the services for free.

Dentalcare Foundation does its work in rural areas through mobile dental clinics where it provides healthcare services as well as distributes free oral care kits to orphans.

It also carries out sensitisation and training exercises as part of its goal to reduce low self-esteem associated with bad oral health in rural areas.

Dr. Adekemi is also the co-founder of Komplete Woman, an organisation that mentors young women to discover their purpose.

She previously worked as an assistant country director for Health Equity International, Nigeria. She is a fellow of the Young African Leaders Initiative RLC, West Africa and also an associate fellow of the Royal Commonwealth Society, UK. She’s one of the women celebrated in Leading Ladies Africa’s “100 Most Inspiring Women in Nigeria” list for 2020.

She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Dentistry from Ternopil State Medical University, Ukraine.

We celebrate Dr. Adekemi for improving the health of people in rural areas and we’re rooting for her and her team.