Karamot Akinyara: What Nigerians Get Wrong About Weight Loss on Social Media

Every day, a new weight loss trend emerges on social media. One video suggests replacing your breakfast with oats, while another recommends drinking chia seed water every morning. Additionally, there are videos about expensive smoothies, imported snacks, detox drinks, and “What I Eat in a Day” segments that portray healthy eating as something reserved for those with unlimited budgets or completely unattainable for the average person.

Many of us were told that if we truly wanted to lose weight, we had to say goodbye to our favourite Nigerian meals. Swallows, in particular, have almost been blacklisted as the enemy of weight loss, leaving many people to believe they must give up their favourite plate of abula, pounded yam or eba to achieve a healthy weight. Many people now believe losing weight means abandoning the foods they grew up eating. It doesn’t. It has become less about understanding nutrition and more about copying what we see on our screens.

We have become so focused on eating what worked for someone else that we forget to ask: Why did it work in the first place? Would it work for me too? Our bodies are different. Our ages, activity levels, health conditions, medications, sleep patterns, stress levels and daily routines all influence how we respond to food.

We Copy Meals Instead of Copying Habits

Many people struggle with weight loss because they tend to copy people’s plates instead of understanding the nutritional principles behind them. We see someone’s transformation photos and immediately ask, “What did you eat?” We note down their meal plan, buy the same ingredients and expect our bodies to respond the same way.

Meanwhile, a plate of food tells only a small part of the story. It does not show how physically active that person is. It does not show how much sleep they get every night. It does not tell us whether they were eating appropriate portions, managing a medical condition, or working with a qualified health professional.

The meal gets all the attention, while the habits that produced the results are ignored. Weight loss is not created by one breakfast, one smoothie or one trendy ingredient. It is built through consistent habits repeated over time.

Instead, we see someone from another country share the foods that helped them lose weight, and we immediately begin searching for those exact foods. Suddenly, everyone is looking for chia seeds, quinoa, overnight oats and imported products because someone online said they were the secret.

That does not mean they are the only foods that can support healthy eating or weight management. You have to understand the nutritional principles behind their meals. Healthy eating is not about eating exactly what someone in another country is eating. You have to learn how to build balanced meals with the foods that are available, affordable and familiar where you live.

Nigerian Foods Are Not the Problem

The truth is that no single food causes or prevents weight loss. Our local foods can absolutely be part of a healthy eating pattern. What matters is how we combine them, the portions we eat, how often we eat them and whether our overall lifestyle supports our health goals.

The fact that someone in another country eats oats for breakfast does not mean oats are the only healthy breakfast. The fact that someone else drinks a green smoothie every morning does not mean you have to drink that too. Instead of abandoning our indigenous foods, we should perhaps spend more time understanding how to use them well.

Weight Loss Does Not Have to Be Expensive

One of the most damaging messages social media has promoted is that healthy eating and weight loss are expensive.

Many people now believe they cannot begin their weight-loss journey until they can afford imported oats, chia seeds, protein powders, expensive smoothies, and other trending products.

But weight loss products are not sold in supermarkets, technically, and not everyone in Nigeria has access to them because they are not affordable for all. Yet everyone deserves the opportunity to improve their health. In fact, weight management should never depend on how much money you can spend on trendy foods. It should be built around sustainable habits, balanced meals and available cuisines within your budget.

While social media has made nutrition information more accessible than ever before, the way we often absorb and apply nutrition trends has also made it easier to believe that there is only one right way to lose weight or eat healthy.

Weight loss should not feel like a competition or another social media trend. It should not require abandoning our culture or believing every piece of advice that appears on our screens. It should rather be about finding an approach that fits your health needs, and your budget.