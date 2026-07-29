Think You Are Smart With Money: InvestBeta Season 3 is Now Open And Free!



If you have ever watched someone your age, make bold money moves on screen and thought, “I can do this thing,” then this is your moment.

InvestBeta Season 3 is officially open for applications, and yes, it is completely free.

No long talk, no hidden fees. Just a real opportunity to test your sense of money, learn on the go, and maybe even show the whole country what you’re capable of.

So, What’s InvestBeta about?

If you missed the first two seasons, here’s the quick breakdown.

InvestBeta is Stanbic IBTC Asset Management’s investment gameshow. Relax, don’t expect anything boring.

Think of real money questions. Real pressure. Real decisions

Contestants are put on the spot to think fast, make smart financial choices, and navigate situations that feel very close to real life. It’s the kind of show that makes money conversations make sense.

Season 3 is getting bigger and better:

Eight (8) episodes

Every Friday at 4pm

Streaming on YouTube

Hosted by Jayonair

And for the first time, there’ll be a full influencer episode, bringing together personalities from finance, tech, and entertainment. Expect familiar faces, different perspectives, and a little bit of chaos – the fun kind.

Even if you don’t get on the show, you can still play

Not everyone will make the cut, but that doesn’t mean you’ll be left out.

There’s the InvestBeta 20% Challenge; and if you’re serious about getting better with money, this is where it gets interesting.

It’s built around the popular 50/30/20 rule:

50% for your needs

30% for your wants

20% for your future

The challenge is simple: Commit 20% of your monthly income into a Stanbic IBTC Money Market Fund via BluNest for six straight months with no withdrawals.

Stay consistent, and you could win a share of a ₦400,000 prize pool.

Miss a month? Your streak simply resets. So yes, consistency is everything.

Want a head start? Start with BluNest

If you have been meaning to get serious about your finances but don’t know where to start, this is a good entry point.

With BluNest, you can start saving and investing with as little as ₦5,000.

No pressure, no complicated steps. Just a simple way to begin building better money habits.

Whether you are applying for the show or just trying to stop guessing when it comes to money, BluNest makes it easy to start, even if you are still figuring things out.

To join the challenge:

Sign up on BluNest using the Target Savings feature

using the Target Savings feature Follow @BeyondDreamsng for weekly tasks and updates

for weekly tasks and updates Stay consistent with your monthly savings

Quick questions, quick answers

Who can apply?

Nigerians aged 18 to 30 — students, NYSC members, young professionals. Basically, everyone ready to learn and show up.

Is it really free?

Yes. 100% free. No application fee.

Who is hosting?

Jayonair returns as the host for Season 3.

What’s the 20% Challenge?

Save 20% of your income monthly through BluNest for six months, maintain your streak, and stand a chance to win from the ₦400,000 prize pool.

Can I start investing now?

Yes. Head to www.stanbicibtc.com/investbeta to get started.

How do I apply?

Visit www.stanbicibtc.com/investbeta and follow @BeyondDreamsng across platforms to register and stay updated.

When do applications close?

9th of August 2026

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited is registered and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria as a Fund/Portfolio Manager.

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