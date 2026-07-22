Toke Makinwa Beauty and Flutterwave Announce Winners of the ₦1 Million Glow Up Grant

After receiving over 200 applications from entrepreneurs across Nigeria, Toke Makinwa Beauty, in partnership with Flutterwave, has announced the winners of the inaugural Glow Up Grant, a ₦1,000,000 initiative created to support small businesses while encouraging digital payment adoption.

The Glow Up Grant was launched following the success of the Glow Up by Toke Makinwa Beauty campaign, with proceeds from Glow by TM sales dedicated to funding Nigerian entrepreneurs. More than just a grant, the initiative was designed to demonstrate how beauty, business, and technology can come together to create meaningful economic impact.

To qualify, applicants were required to own a Nigeria-based business, maintain an active online presence, and have a functional Flutterwave account with either a payment link, online store, or payment integration. This requirement reflected one of the campaign’s key objectives: helping more small businesses embrace digital commerce while equipping them with the tools needed to receive seamless digital payments.

By encouraging entrepreneurs to onboard Flutterwave as part of the application process, the initiative introduced hundreds of business owners to digital payment solutions that will help them receive payments more efficiently, serve more customers, and position their businesses for long-term growth.

Applicants were also required to submit a one-minute video sharing their business story, the impact they are creating, and how the grant would accelerate their growth. The response exceeded expectations, with over 200 entries received from entrepreneurs across sectors including education, technology, manufacturing, fashion, beauty, food, and creative services.

Following a rigorous review process, applications were evaluated based on innovation, business viability, scalability, potential impact, and clarity of vision. After careful deliberation, three outstanding businesses were selected.

The Winners

Grand Prize Winner – ₦500,000

My Pocket Uni — Esther Ngozi Onuosa

An education technology platform providing accessible learning resources and academic support to help students improve their learning experience through digital solutions.

Runner-Up – ₦250,000

LOIB Cre8tive Limited — Love Ajagbe-Ayankola

A Nigerian footwear manufacturing brand creating quality locally made footwear while contributing to the growth of Nigeria’s fashion and manufacturing industry.

Runner-Up – ₦250,000

Glow By Zahra Essentials — Thaniyat Afolabi

A skincare brand creating affordable beauty solutions while educating customers on skincare needs and promoting healthy skincare routines.

Speaking on the initiative, Toke Makinwa said:

“The Glow Up Grant was born from our desire to do more than create great products—we wanted to create real opportunities. The quality of applications we received was truly inspiring and a reminder of the incredible innovation, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit that exists across Nigeria. While we could only select three winners, every entrepreneur who applied deserves to be celebrated.”

Toke Makinwa Beauty also expressed its appreciation to Flutterwave for partnering on the initiative and helping drive financial inclusion through digital payment adoption.

“Our partnership with Flutterwave was central to the vision of this initiative. We wanted this to be more than just a grant; we wanted entrepreneurs to leave with the right financial infrastructure to support sustainable growth. By requiring applicants to onboard Flutterwave, we encouraged hundreds of businesses to adopt digital payment solutions that will help them receive payments seamlessly, build customer trust, and position their businesses for greater opportunities in today’s digital economy.”

The team also acknowledged the difficult selection process.

“Choosing only three winners from more than 200 applications was one of the most challenging parts of this initiative. Every application represented determination, creativity, and ambition. We are grateful to every entrepreneur who took the time to share their story, and we hope this initiative encourages them to continue building, innovating, and believing in the future of their businesses.”

The Glow Up Grant reinforces Toke Makinwa Beauty’s commitment to empowering entrepreneurs by combining financial support with access to digital tools, visibility, and opportunities that enable long-term business success. Through its partnership with Flutterwave, the initiative not only provided funding but also encouraged the adoption of digital payment solutions that will help Nigerian SMEs grow, scale, and participate more effectively in the digital economy.



As the inaugural edition comes to a close, Toke Makinwa Beauty looks forward to creating more initiatives that empower entrepreneurs, strengthen small businesses, and drive lasting impact across Nigeria.

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment Toke Makinwa Beauty and Flutterwave Glow Up Grant