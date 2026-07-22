Calling Artisans and Apprentices: The Blue Collar Fund Opens Applications for Its Debut Edition



The Blue Collar Fund is a 10-year project targeted at solving poverty, unemployment, and economic hardship by providing need-based financial and technical aid to artisans, apprentices, and young people willing to learn blue collar skills but facing financial hardship.



The fund will provide the 2026 grantee(s) with tuition for the trade they are learning and/or tools for the trade.



Eligibility:

Economically disadvantaged person

Aged 18-35

Must be actively learning a blue collar skill such as carpentry, tailoring, plumbing, etc. in Nigeria

Application Deadline

31st July 2026.



To apply, click Here.

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to the Inaugural Edition of The Blue Collar Fund.