Your Underarms Deserve Skincare Too

Skincare is having its moment right now. From serums to gels, we’re spoilt for choice when it comes to keeping our skin healthy and glowing. But one area often left out of the conversation is our underarms. They face daily stress from shaving, sweat, and friction, yet rarely get the same level of care as the rest of our skin.

That’s where the new NIVEA Derma Control range comes in. Made with 100% Pure Hyaluron and enriched with vitamins, it’s designed to give your underarms the same attention you give your face or body. It goes beyond sweat protection to provide superior care for your skin.

Two Solutions, One Goal: Healthier Underarms

Derma Control Defend: made with Pure Hyaluron enriched with Pro-Vitamin B5, which reduces skin irritation and prevent itchiness caused by friction inducing activities such as shaving, it nourishes your underarms and delivers reliable sweat and odor protection.

Derma Control Natural Tone: combines Pure Hyaluron with Vitamin C to reduce dark marks and restore your natural tone, alongside long-lasting protection, it supports smoother, healthier-looking skin.

While both deodorants are designed for specific functions, they both provide strong antiperspirant protection paired with skincare benefits beyond the basics.

Why Choose NIVEA Derma Control Deo

Nourishes for softer, healthier underarms

Reduces dark underarms

72h sweat and odor protection

Strengthens skin resilience against irritation

Prevents itchiness and discomfort caused by shaving

Your underarms deserve more than just staying dry. With the NIVEA Derma Control range, you get protection that lasts and care that makes a visible difference. Whether it’s defending against irritation or restoring your natural tone, these deodorants are sure to give your underarms the same attention you already give the rest of your skin.

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