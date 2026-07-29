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See Ini Edo, Toke Makinwa, Liquorose & More Serve Burgundy Asoebi Perfection at Soso Soberekon’s Wedding

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See Ini Edo, Toke Makinwa, Liquorose & More Serve Burgundy Asoebi Perfection at Soso Soberekon’s Wedding

Music executive Soso Soberekon married Ebiere in a star-studded celebration, with Ini Edo, Toke Makinwa, Liquorose, and more showing up in stunning deep burgundy and wine-toned asoebi looks.
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Ini Edo in a gold-embroidered burgundy lace gown alongside Liquorose in a wine-red beaded corset gown with coral beads and Toke Makinwa in a sequined peplum corset dress at Soso Soberekon's wedding.

Ini Edo in a gold-embroidered burgundy lace gown alongside Liquorose in a wine-red beaded corset gown with coral beads and Toke Makinwa in a sequined peplum corset dress at Soso Soberekon’s wedding.

If you needed proof that Nigerian celebrities take a wedding invitation very seriously, the wedding of music executive Soso Soberekon and his wife Ebiere just provided it in the most beautiful way. The celebration brought out some of the biggest names in Nigerian entertainment, all dressed in deep burgundy and wine-toned asoebi that turned the event into one of the most stylish gatherings of the year.

And if you have been looking for asoebi inspiration or wondering how to wear deep burgundy and wine tones, these looks have all the answers. Deep crimson, wine red, and burgundy showed up in every texture imaginable, from heavily embroidered net lace and dense crystal beadwork to sequined corset bodices and draped tulle. The gele game was equally strong. This is what happens when Nigerian women are given a colour, a dress code, and absolute freedom.

Ini Edo showed up in an off-the-shoulder deep crimson net lace gown densely embroidered with gold and silver metallic threadwork, crystal beadwork, and sequins over a fitted sweetheart corset bodice, finished with a semi-sheer tulle skirt, multi-pleated burgundy gele, silver bangles, and a structured silver clutch.

Ini Edo wearing an off-the-shoulder crimson net lace gown embroidered with gold floral threadwork, crystal beads, lattice-pattern sleeves, and a multi-pleated burgundy gele.

Nigerian actress Ini Edo attends Soso Soberekon’s wedding wearing a custom burgundy net lace corset gown with metallic floral embroidery, paired with a matching structured gele and silver clutch. Photo Credit: Ini Edo/Instagram

Liquorose arrived in a strapless wine-red corset gown entirely covered in dense seed beading and crystal embellishments, with a sharp sweetheart neckline and a dramatically draped wrap skirt structured around the hips. A towering fan-pleated gele, layered coral bead necklaces, matching earrings, and embellished metallic heels finished the look.

Liquorose wearing a strapless wine-red corset gown adorned with seed beading, a draped wrap skirt, traditional coral bead necklace, and a fan-pleated gele.

Reality TV star Liquorose wears a heavily textured wine-red crystal beaded corset gown styled with classic coral bead jewelry and a tall pleated gele for Soso Soberekon’s wedding celebration. Photo Credit: Liquorose/Instagram

Toke Makinwa arrived in a crimson sequined lace corset look with sheer tulle cap sleeves, visible exposed boning, a flared peplum waistline, and a fitted column skirt. A smooth folded gele with a side rosette detail, delicate drop necklace, and metallic silver strappy sandals completed the look.

Toke Makinwa in an off-the-shoulder crimson sequined lace corset gown with exposed boning, peplum waist, rosette-detailed gele, and woven red clutch.

Media personality Toke Makinwa wears a crimson sequined lace corset dress with sheer boning panels, peplum waistline, and a side-rosette gele at Soso Soberekon and Ebiere’s wedding. Photo Credit: Toke Makinwa/Instagram

These three looks alone could fill an asoebi mood board, but they were far from the only ones worth talking about. See more of the stunning guest looks below.

Mercy Eke wearing a crimson corset two-piece look featuring heavy pearl fringe draping, high thigh split, and a matching folded gele headpiece.

Reality star Mercy Eke attends Soso Soberekon’s wedding wearing a dramatic crimson corset ensemble embellished with cascading pearl strands, fringed shoulders, and a thigh-high skirt slit. Photo Credit: Mercy Eke/Instagram

Priscilla Ojo in a high-neck halter fashion gown with crimson beaded linework, draped hip accents, matching turban gele, and gold statement earrings.

Priscilla Ojo in a high-neck halter fashion gown with crimson beaded linework, draped hip accents, matching turban gele, and gold statement earrings. Photo Credit: Priscilla Ojo/Instagram

Beauty Tukura wearing a strapless crimson corset gown with silver metallic bust detailing, draped lace skirt, dramatic rose-shaped gele, and crystal clutch bag

Beauty pageant queen and TV star Beauty Tukura wears a strapless crimson gown with silver burst embellishments, a side-draped skirt, and an oversized floral gele for Soso Soberekon’s wedding. Photo Credit: Beauty Tukura/Instagram

Nancy Isime in an off-the-shoulder crimson gown with a gathered tulle bust, heavily beaded corset bodice, structured hip drape, and matching beaded gele.

Media personality Nancy Isime stuns at Soso Soberekon’s wedding in a wine-red beaded corset gown featuring sheer off-the-shoulder tulle sleeves, a geometric clutch, and traditional beaded neckwear. Photo Credit: Nancy Isime/Instagram

Nelly Mbonu in a short-sleeved deep burgundy corset gown with geometric crystal lines, sheer chest panel, red turban headwrap, and gold fan clutch bag.

Nelly Mbonu steps out for Soso Soberekon’s wedding in a deep burgundy sheer-neckline gown detailed with silver-and-red crystal linework and a structured gold fan clutch. Photo Credit: Nelly Mbonu/Instagram

Iyabo Ojo wearing a deep burgundy beaded lace gown with structured architectural shoulder collar, keyhole neckline, trailing tulle cape, and pleated gele.

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo makes a dramatic appearance at Soso Soberekon’s wedding in an architectural burgundy corset gown featuring a keyhole cut-out, sheer shoulder train, and bright pink clutch. Photo Credit: Iyabo Ojo/Instagram

Juliet Ibrahim wearing a cold-shoulder wine-red net lace gown with sheer corset boning, draped thigh split, folded gele, and metallic gold clutch.

Actress Juliet Ibrahim wears a wine-red lace corset gown with cold-shoulder tulle sleeves, structured waist boning, and a metallic gold clutch bag for Soso Soberekon’s wedding. Photo Credit: Juliet Ibrahim/Instagram

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