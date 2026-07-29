See Ini Edo, Toke Makinwa, Liquorose & More Serve Burgundy Asoebi Perfection at Soso Soberekon’s Wedding

If you needed proof that Nigerian celebrities take a wedding invitation very seriously, the wedding of music executive Soso Soberekon and his wife Ebiere just provided it in the most beautiful way. The celebration brought out some of the biggest names in Nigerian entertainment, all dressed in deep burgundy and wine-toned asoebi that turned the event into one of the most stylish gatherings of the year.

And if you have been looking for asoebi inspiration or wondering how to wear deep burgundy and wine tones, these looks have all the answers. Deep crimson, wine red, and burgundy showed up in every texture imaginable, from heavily embroidered net lace and dense crystal beadwork to sequined corset bodices and draped tulle. The gele game was equally strong. This is what happens when Nigerian women are given a colour, a dress code, and absolute freedom.

Ini Edo showed up in an off-the-shoulder deep crimson net lace gown densely embroidered with gold and silver metallic threadwork, crystal beadwork, and sequins over a fitted sweetheart corset bodice, finished with a semi-sheer tulle skirt, multi-pleated burgundy gele, silver bangles, and a structured silver clutch.

Liquorose arrived in a strapless wine-red corset gown entirely covered in dense seed beading and crystal embellishments, with a sharp sweetheart neckline and a dramatically draped wrap skirt structured around the hips. A towering fan-pleated gele, layered coral bead necklaces, matching earrings, and embellished metallic heels finished the look.

Toke Makinwa arrived in a crimson sequined lace corset look with sheer tulle cap sleeves, visible exposed boning, a flared peplum waistline, and a fitted column skirt. A smooth folded gele with a side rosette detail, delicate drop necklace, and metallic silver strappy sandals completed the look.

These three looks alone could fill an asoebi mood board, but they were far from the only ones worth talking about. See more of the stunning guest looks below.