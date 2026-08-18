Bonang Matheba Takes on Afro Dandyism in Oversized Grey Tailoring at the 2026 SAMAs

Did you see the look Bonang Matheba brought to the red carpet at the 2026 South African Music Awards? We bet it had you Googling the details of what she wore and wondering, “If Bonang can wear this, I can too.” Because while Queen B is no stranger to a show-stopping gown, she arrived at the SAMAs in a completely different mood, giving us a masterclass in how to make oversized tailoring feel chic, considered and very much red-carpet ready.

The South African television presenter and businesswoman stepped out in head-to-toe slate grey, trading the usual floor-length silhouette for wide-leg trousers, a matching shirt and a relaxed coat. The result was a look that felt modern without losing the polish we have come to expect from Bonang.

This year’s dress code, Afro Dandyism, called for tailored looks with room for cultural expression and personal style. Bonang took that brief in her own direction, choosing volume, clean lines and layers rather than going down the more traditional route of a fitted suit.

The trousers were the first thing we noticed. Wide, fluid and sweeping almost to the floor, they gave the outfit plenty of movement while keeping the overall look refined. She paired them with a matching collared shirt and fabric tie, then added a dropped-shoulder coat that she wore with the sleeves pushed up to her forearms. That little styling decision kept all those layers from looking too formal.

Then came the detail that broke up all that grey: a large sculptural gold buckle sitting at the waist. Rather than reaching for a traditional belt, Bonang used the oversized hardware almost like jewellery, giving the monochrome look a focal point without taking away from the tailoring.

And, of course, she did not stop at the clothes. Dark shield sunglasses gave the look a futuristic finish, while deep burgundy lips added just enough colour to the otherwise grey palette. Stacked bracelets brought more texture to her wrists, and metallic-patterned pointed heels peeked out from beneath the wide trousers.

There is actually a styling lesson here for anyone who has been hesitant about monochrome dressing or wide-leg trousers. Wearing one colour from head to toe does not have to mean everything looks exactly the same. Playing with different textures and fabric weights can give the outfit dimension, while accessories can introduce contrast without taking over.

And if you’re trying wide-leg trousers for the first time, Bonang’s styling offers a useful trick: define the waist. A statement buckle or belt gives some shape to all that volume, while pointed heels help create a longer line underneath the trousers. You could also take a cue from her colour choice and swap your usual black tailoring for slate grey or charcoal.

So, if Bonang had you reconsidering your relationship with oversized tailoring, we completely understand. The look makes a strong case for giving your wardrobe a little more room, literally.

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Photo Credit: Bonang Matheba/Instagram