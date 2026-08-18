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Davido & Leon Thomas Make a Sweet Case for Loving Out Loud in “Tell Everybody”
Davido and Leon Thomas celebrate love and devotion in the lavish music video for “Tell Everybody,” a romantic track from Davido’s latest album, Oriade.
One celebration is over, and Davido is already onto the next. Following the election victory of his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, in the Osun State gubernatorial election, the singer has returned with the official visuals for “Tell Everybody,” his romantic collaboration with American singer and producer Leon Thomas. Featured on his latest album, Oriadé, the song gets a lavish cinematic treatment that is every bit as grand as its declaration of love.
If you have listened to “Oriadé,” you already know “Tell Everybody” stands out as a bold, unapologetic love song. Both Davido and Leon Thomas leave zero room for guess work here; this is all about finding that special person, getting completely wrapped up in the feeling, and refusing to keep it low-key. Davido lays it all out with the core message—”Tell everybody, you’re what matters to me”—making it clear that true devotion deserves to be broadcast to the world.
Leon Thomas takes the torch in his verse, admitting that while he usually keeps his private life hidden, this specific connection demands public recognition. Between lines about needing affection to beat loneliness and calling her his sanity, the duo taps into that intense, sensual pull where you simply keep craving more of your partner.
The accompanying music video matches that exact grand sentiment by setting the story inside a sprawling, high-ceilinged mansion. Davido steps into the frame in a black velvet tuxedo before switching into a sky-blue suit paired with gold-trimmed lapels and dark-tinted glasses. Taking the royal concept even further, he also rocks an embellished crown-like cap—a direct nod to the Oriade (the crowned head) theme of his album.
Leon Thomas holds down his end of the style bargain, wearing a cream-patterned jacket with two-tone relaxed trousers and a black leather durag. Surrounded by classical portrait paintings, gold mirrors, and a massive crystal chandelier, the two artists trade verses while dancers in Victorian-inspired couture deliver sharp, synchronised routines across the ballroom floor and down a sweeping wooden staircase.
From the opulent styling to the dynamic camera angles, the visual brings the track’s romantic declaration to life in the most captivating way possible.
Watch below