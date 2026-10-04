Mide Iwasokun Took on the High Fashion Icon Theme in a Sculptural White Gown With a Dramatic Train

Mide Iwasokun, come to the front! Because when a gown has a fan collar this dramatic, a train that practically has its own postcode and a thigh-high slit thrown into the mix, it deserves a little extra attention. And that is exactly what Ayomide “Mide” Iwasokun gave us at the Grand Red Carpet Experience celebrating BellaNaija’s 20th anniversary.

If you have been following Mide’s style since her time on Big Brother Naija Season 10, you already know she is not afraid of a fashion moment. The Lagos-based entrepreneur and mixologist has built a reputation for looks that make you stop and take another look, and this white couture gown took that approach several steps further. Standing on the red carpet, she looked every bit like someone who had decided that a regular evening gown simply would not do for the high fashion icon themed event.

The custom gown, designed by Komeh Swish and styled by Seun, starts with an exaggerated fan collar that rises above the shoulders and curves around the back of her neck. It gives the neckline a sculptural quality while framing her face beautifully, and from there, the gown narrows into fitted long sleeves and an open back. The silhouette stays sleek through the bodice before suddenly changing direction at the waist.

That is where things get really interesting. Layers of gathered, ruffled fabric spill from the waist into a huge train that stretches across the floor, creating all that volume without making the upper half of the gown feel heavy. Then comes the thigh-high slit, which breaks through the layers of fabric and reveals one leg before leading down to metallic silver ankle-strap heels.

With a gown this detailed, everything around it has to know when to take a step back. Mide kept her accessories minimal, opting for subtle drop earrings rather than adding a necklace around that already busy neckline. Her hair was pulled into a sleek low bun, with one curved edge curl placed across her forehead, leaving the dramatic collar completely visible.

Her beauty look followed the same approach. Soft bronzed makeup added warmth without competing with the white gown, while the restrained accessories allowed the construction of the dress to remain the main attraction.

And there is actually a useful styling lesson hiding underneath all that couture. When a neckline is doing this much, a necklace is one accessory you can happily skip. When the skirt has metres of ruffles and volume, an open back or high slit gives the silhouette somewhere to breathe. And when the gown already has plenty of texture, a simple metallic heel can finish the look without adding another element that needs attention.

That is what makes Mide’s look so satisfying to look at. Every dramatic detail has something simpler working alongside it. The huge collar gets a sleek bun. The enormous train gets a high slit. The textured gown gets barely-there jewellery. And the silver heels give all that white fabric a clean finish from the ground up.

For a Grand Red Carpet Experience, Mide certainly arrived with a look worthy of a very large billboard somewhere in Lagos.

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Photo Credit: Mide Iwasokun/Instagram