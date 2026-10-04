Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Goes Cropped, Velvet & Metallic for His First BBNaija Season 11 Finale Look

If there is one thing we know about a Big Brother Naija finale, it’s that Ebuka Obi–Uchendu is not walking onto that stage in an ordinary suit. For the Season 11 grand finale, he opened the night in a custom Mai Atafo look that traded the traditional tuxedo silhouette for a cropped velvet jacket, balloon-leg trousers and a very eye-catching metallic waist detail.

The host stepped out in a cropped navy velvet tuxedo jacket, finished with wide slate-blue satin lapels and a double-breasted front. Underneath, he kept things classic with a crisp white shirt and matching slate-blue tie, letting the more unexpected details of the look take centre stage.

At the waist, a wide metallic silver belt plate creates a sharp break before flowing into high-waisted, balloon-leg satin trousers in a deep blue shade. The trousers taper towards the ankles, where Ebuka added black cutout dress shoes, while dark rectangular sunglasses gave the look its final touch.

It’s a strong opening look for a night that already has enough going on, with nine housemates waiting to find out who will take home the Season 11 crown and the ultimate prize.

But this is only look one. And knowing Ebuka, we’re definitely not assuming this is where the fashion story ends. We can’t wait to see what he brings out for look two. Should we keep our fingers crossed for a third? Well, it’s Ebuka, and we wouldn’t expect anything less.

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Photo Credit: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu/Instagram