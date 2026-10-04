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Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Goes Cropped, Velvet & Metallic for His First BBNaija Season 11 Finale Look

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Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Goes Cultural in Custom Atafo for His Second BBNaija Season 11 Finale Look

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Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Goes Cropped, Velvet & Metallic for His First BBNaija Season 11 Finale Look

Big Brother Naija Season 11 host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu wears a custom Mai Atafo cropped navy velvet tuxedo and balloon satin trousers for the grand finale.
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Ebuka Obi-Uchendu wearing a Mai Atafo navy cropped velvet tuxedo and slate blue satin trousers for Big Brother Naija Season 11 finale.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu steps out for the Big Brother Naija Season 11 grand finale in a custom Mai Atafo suit.

If there is one thing we know about a Big Brother Naija finale, it’s that Ebuka ObiUchendu is not walking onto that stage in an ordinary suit. For the Season 11 grand finale, he opened the night in a custom Mai Atafo look that traded the traditional tuxedo silhouette for a cropped velvet jacket, balloon-leg trousers and a very eye-catching metallic waist detail.

The host stepped out in a cropped navy velvet tuxedo jacket, finished with wide slate-blue satin lapels and a double-breasted front. Underneath, he kept things classic with a crisp white shirt and matching slate-blue tie, letting the more unexpected details of the look take centre stage.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu showing the silver metallic belt plate and slate blue lapels of his Mai Atafo tuxedo.

The waistline details of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s first look for the BBNaija Season 11 finale, styled with a silver belt plate.

At the waist, a wide metallic silver belt plate creates a sharp break before flowing into high-waisted, balloon-leg satin trousers in a deep blue shade. The trousers taper towards the ankles, where Ebuka added black cutout dress shoes, while dark rectangular sunglasses gave the look its final touch.

It’s a strong opening look for a night that already has enough going on, with nine housemates waiting to find out who will take home the Season 11 crown and the ultimate prize.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu adjusting dark sunglasses while wearing a double-breasted Mai Atafo velvet suit.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu posing in an airfield hangar before hosting the Big Brother Naija Season 11 finale.

But this is only look one. And knowing Ebuka, we’re definitely not assuming this is where the fashion story ends. We can’t wait to see what he brings out for look two. Should we keep our fingers crossed for a third? Well, it’s Ebuka, and we wouldn’t expect anything less.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu with hands in pockets wearing custom Mai Atafo wide-leg satin trousers and cutout dress shoes.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu wearing high-waisted satin trousers and cutout dress shoes for the BBNaija finale.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu standing in an aircraft hangar in a Mai Atafo cropped velvet jacket and balloon trousers.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu revealing his first look for the Big Brother Naija Season 11 grand finale.

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Photo Credit: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu/Instagram 

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