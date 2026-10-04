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Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Goes Cultural in Custom Atafo for His Second BBNaija Season 11 Finale Look

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Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Goes Cultural in Custom Atafo for His Second BBNaija Season 11 Finale Look

Big Brother Naija Season 11 host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu wears a second grand finale look featuring a floor-length hand-woven Atafo coat, coral bead detailing, and a coral-trimmed fedora.
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Ebuka Obi-Uchendu standing in an airfield hangar wearing a floor-length black Atafo coat, velvet loafers, and coral beads.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu steps out in a floor-length hand-woven Atafo coat and velvet bow loafers for the BBNaija finale.

Didn’t we tell you Ebuka ObiUchendu would come through with a second look? Well, he has, and this time, he has brought Nigerian craftsmanship to the Big Brother Naija Season 11 grand finale in another custom creation by Atafo.

For look number two, the host stepped out in a floor-length black woven coat made from textured, hand-woven Aso-Oke or Akwete fabric. The coat features wide kimono-style sleeves, with metallic green, burnt orange and silver woven stripes running along the back and lapels. Thick black fringe runs across the rear yoke and hem, giving the long coat plenty of movement.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu showing the rear fringe yoke and metallic woven stripes of his long black Atafo coat.

The back profile of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Atafo coat, featuring black fringe trim and metallic woven stripes.

Underneath, Ebuka kept things black with a base top, then layered on a webbed coral bead torso piece over multiple strands of coral beads around his neck. The traditional details continue with his accessories, including a black fedora finished with tubular red coral beads around the brim.

He completed the look with dark tinted aviator sunglasses and black velvet loafers with bow details, while an aircraft hangar provides the backdrop for the second fashion moment of the night.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu showing the coral-trimmed black fedora brim and multi-strand neck beads paired with an Atafo coat.

A closer look at Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s coral-beaded fedora and aviator sunglasses for BBNaija finale night.

There is a lot happening here, but it all comes back to the details: hand-woven Nigerian fabric, coral beads, rich colours and a silhouette that gives the traditional elements a very current setting.

And now that look two has arrived, we have one question left: are we getting a third? Because this is Ebuka on finale night, and at this point, we are keeping our eyes on that stage.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu wearing a webbed coral bead torso piece under a black hand-woven Atafo coat for BBNaija Season 11 grand finale.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu layers traditional coral beads under a custom hand-woven coat by Atafo for his second grand finale look.

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Photo Credit: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu/Instagram

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