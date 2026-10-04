Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Goes Cultural in Custom Atafo for His Second BBNaija Season 11 Finale Look

Didn’t we tell you Ebuka Obi–Uchendu would come through with a second look? Well, he has, and this time, he has brought Nigerian craftsmanship to the Big Brother Naija Season 11 grand finale in another custom creation by Atafo.

For look number two, the host stepped out in a floor-length black woven coat made from textured, hand-woven Aso-Oke or Akwete fabric. The coat features wide kimono-style sleeves, with metallic green, burnt orange and silver woven stripes running along the back and lapels. Thick black fringe runs across the rear yoke and hem, giving the long coat plenty of movement.

Underneath, Ebuka kept things black with a base top, then layered on a webbed coral bead torso piece over multiple strands of coral beads around his neck. The traditional details continue with his accessories, including a black fedora finished with tubular red coral beads around the brim.

He completed the look with dark tinted aviator sunglasses and black velvet loafers with bow details, while an aircraft hangar provides the backdrop for the second fashion moment of the night.

There is a lot happening here, but it all comes back to the details: hand-woven Nigerian fabric, coral beads, rich colours and a silhouette that gives the traditional elements a very current setting.

And now that look two has arrived, we have one question left: are we getting a third? Because this is Ebuka on finale night, and at this point, we are keeping our eyes on that stage.

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Photo Credit: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu/Instagram