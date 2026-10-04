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Aikou Finishes as First Runner-Up of Big Brother Naija Season 11

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Aikou Finishes as First Runner-Up of Big Brother Naija Season 11

Aikou finishes as the first runner-up of Big Brother Naija Season 11 “Show Ya Sef” edition, securing 23.68% of the final vote during the live grand finale.
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Aikou official announcement as first runner-up of Big Brother Naija Season 11 Show Ya Sef edition.

Aikou emerges as the first runner-up of Big Brother Naija Season 11.

It came down to a few percentage points, but Aikou’s Big Brother Naija Season 11 journey has ended with him taking the first runner-up spot. After 70 days in the house, the “Show Ya Sef” finalist finished just behind winner Temi Nkem following the live grand finale on Sunday, 4 October 2026.

The final figures show just how close the race was at the top. Temi Nkem secured 25.87% of the total viewer votes to claim the BBNaija Season 11 crown, while Aikou followed closely behind with 23.68%. Sheba finished as the second runner-up with 9.80%.

Aikou’s run to the finale was anything but straightforward. He had to navigate the season’s twists from early on, including his time as a Gambit housemate, before another major turning point saw him saved from eviction when fellow housemate Barry secured the Ultimate Veto Power.

He kept his place in the competition through weekly tasks, arena games and strategic alliances, gradually making his way through the house until he became one of the final nine housemates competing for the crown.

And while he may not be leaving with the title, finishing second in a season that started with 24 housemates is quite the way to close out 70 days in the Big Brother Naija house.

Aikou’s journey ends with 23.68% of the final vote and the first runner-up position, while Temi Nkem takes the Season 11 crown and Sheba rounds out the top three.

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