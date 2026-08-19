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This Is History! Angélique Kidjo Becomes First African Musician With a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

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This Is History! Angélique Kidjo Becomes First African Musician With a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Angélique Kidjo has made history as the first African musician to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The five-time Grammy winner was awarded the 2,854th star in the Recording category on 18 August 2026.
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Angélique Kidjo kneeling with hands on her Hollywood Walk of Fame star in an orange outfit and blue headwrap

Grammy-winning music artist Angélique Kidjo kneeling beside her Hollywood Walk of Fame star plaque in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: apmworldmag/Instagram

The Hollywood Boulevard just gained a massive piece of global music history. Legendary Beninese singer, songwriter, and activist Angélique Kidjo has officially been honoured with a star on the world-renowned Hollywood Walk of Fame. Unveiled during an induction ceremony at 7011 Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, Kidjo received the 2,854th star on the landmark, situated right in the prestigious Recording category.

This milestone holds profound cultural weight. While the Walk of Fame has commemorated global icons for over six decades, Angélique Kidjo makes history as the very first African musician and the first Black African artist to ever receive a star. Across all entertainment disciplines, she is only the second African-born entertainer to be immortalised on the boulevard, following South African actress Charlize Theron. To mark the occasion, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce officially proclaimed 18 August as “Angélique Kidjo Day” in Hollywood.

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Angélique Kidjo’s newly installed star plaque on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Recording category. Photo Credit: Hollywood Walk of Fame/Instagram

For anyone familiar with her four-decade journey, this recognition feels like a long-overdue celebration of a woman who built the modern global path for African music. Born in Ouidah, Benin, Kidjo grew up immersed in the rhythms of West Africa before relocating to Paris in the 1980s. Over the years, her sprawling discography—spanning nineteen studio albums—has bridged traditional Fon, Yoruba, and West African sounds with jazz, funk, R&B, and pop. Along the way, she has secured five Grammy Awards, a Polar Music Prize, and a spot on TIME Magazine’s list of the 100 Most Influential People in the world.

The ceremony drew a star-studded gathering of global figures who came together to celebrate her legacy. Hosted by Variety correspondent Angelique Jackson, the guest speakers included Oscar-nominated actor Willem Dafoe—a long-time personal friend—and Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. Beninese actor Djimon Hounsou and Nigerian music star Adekunle Gold were also present on the boulevard to cheer her on.

During her acceptance speech, Kidjo addressed the global presence of African music, stating, “We Africans don’t know what we’ve given to the world, and what we continue giving to the world for music to exist,” and adding, “It’s not just my star; it’s our star.” The star marks her career contributions to global music and her advocacy work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

Angélique Kidjo reclining on the red carpet next to her Hollywood Walk of Fame star plaque

Beninese singer Angélique Kidjo lying on the red carpet alongside her star during the Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony. Photo Credit: apmworldmag/Instagram

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