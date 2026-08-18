“I Want People to Feel Every Word and Every Message” – Faith Martins on What Inspires Her Music

Faith Martins is not interested in making music simply for the sake of making music. For her, every song has to carry a feeling, a story, or a message worth holding on to. Her soon-to-be-released song, “Dájú,” embodies this: a soulful, Yoruba-rooted song inspired by a simple but weighty reminder from someone close to her who said to her: “The world is wicked already. Control the things you can; please don’t die.”

As the song gains traction across the Nigerian internet, Faith Martins speaks to BellaNaija about the experiences that shape her music, her love for Afro-soul, growing up in Lagos and the church choir, her late-night songwriting process, and what she hopes listeners take away from “Dájú.”

Hey Faith Martins. How are you today?

See, I am okay and feeling fine.

Let’s start here. “DÀJÚ” is one of the most popular sounds on the Nigerian internet right now. What does the title mean to you? What inspires the song?

Someone very close to me inspired Dájú. He would always say, “The world is wicked already. Control the things you can; please don’t die.” Those words stayed with me and eventually became the foundation for the song. I wanted to pass that same message on, but in a very serious and almost cautionary way. That’s how Dájú was born. The Yoruba language and traditional imagery felt important because they allowed me to communicate that message in a way that felt deeply rooted, familiar and authentic to me.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faith Martins 🌸 (@ffaithmartins_)

The song feels like Afro-soul, with a few blends. It doesn’t lean into a more mainstream Afrobeats sound. What drew you to this particular sound?

Hmm. I always have this saying: If I don’t feel it, I won’t sing it. Music, to me, is really about feelings, emotions, and the story it tells. I naturally connect more with Afro-soul because soulful music allows me to tap into that space of vulnerability and express emotions in a way that feels honest to me. I also love how traditional African rhythms carry so much history and identity, and blending that with soulful melodies feels like the most authentic way for me to tell my stories.

I love that. If you could describe your sound using only three words, what would they be?

Intentional. Vulnerable. Storytelling.

Artists are often influenced by their background and their environment. Where did you grow up, and was music always part of that picture?

I grew up in Lagos. Music has always been a big part of my journey. I grew up in the church choir, so all my life has been centred around music in one way or another.

Is there a specific memory, place, or person tied to your upbringing that you keep returning to in your songwriting?

Yes, definitely. I had my fair share of ups and downs during university, and so many moments from that period continue to inspire my songwriting. I met different kinds of people, heard so many stories, and went through my own personal journey as well. Looking back, those experiences really shaped the way I write and tell stories through music.

Do you have like a creative process? Walk us through what a normal writing day looks like for you, if there’s anything like such

Hmm, I’m definitely more of a middle-of-the-night songwriter. My thoughts feel clearer at night, and the silence gives my creativity room to thrive. I do write during the day too, but I find that I can tap into that creative realm much more easily at night.

What other creative things do you do outside of music?

On days when I’m not making music, I love to paint. I’m also a UGC creator, so I spend some time coming up with creative content for brands. And lastly, I love to vlog and document little moments from my life.

What’s a song of yours or someone else’s that you absolutely cannot listen to without dancing?

You know the vibessss now!!! Dájú naaa!!! It’s such a vibeee! You go dance!

Really?

You go dance, seh!

Okay, if “Dàjú” could only be listened to in one setting, where would you want people to experience it?

Hmm, definitely a quiet room for me. As much as Dájú is such a vibe, there are a lot of deep words and messages woven into the song. I’d want people to really sit with it and listen to the lyrics, because unless you slow down and pay attention, you might miss the message it’s trying to pass across.

Looking ahead, what do you want people to feel, not just hear, when “Dàjú” finally drops?

I want people to feel every word and every message the song is passing across. I want them to feel deeply connected to the song and, most importantly, to take the message with them. Má a rìn pèlé pèlé, fojú dájú. Please, walk carefully and be mindful. Please don’t die.

Thank you, Faith Martins. You’re such a vibe.

Thank you for having me, BellaNaija. I enjoyed this!