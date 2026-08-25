From Victony’s StarLife to FOLA’s Attention: 5 New Releases to Hear This Week

Need something new to listen to this week? We have got you. From Victony’s sophomore album STARLIFE and Niniola’s deeply personal Without You EP to new music from Yemi Alade, Faith Martins and FOLA, Nigerian artists are bringing plenty of new sounds to the table.

This week’s releases move between Afrobeats, Afro-house, soulful pop and more personal stories, giving you a little bit of everything depending on what you are in the mood to hear. Here are five new Nigerian songs and projects worth having on your radar this week.

Victony – Starlife

After the introspection of Stubborn and Very Stubborn, Victony takes a lighter, more danceable route on his sophomore album, StarLife. Across 15 tracks, he looks at life after the struggles and self-doubt that shaped his earlier work, this time making more room for the freedom, fun and possibilities that come with being a pop star.

The album still carries traces of the artist listeners have come to know, but there is more room here for movement and experimentation. From the title track featuring YKB and Blaqbonez to 2Fresh, Armed & Dangerous, Missin Piece, Fyne and Clear, Victony moves between Afropop, Brazilian funk and contemporary sounds while nodding to artists and influences from across African pop culture.

StarLife feels like Victony allowing himself to enjoy the life he has worked towards while also looking ahead to where Afropop could go next.

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Niniola – Without You

Niniola takes a deeply personal turn with her four-track EP, Without You, created following the loss of her husband, partner and business manager, Michael. The singer channels memories, love, grief and everything she has struggled to put into words since his passing into the project.

“Pain”, the opening track, takes her back to moments she wishes she could forget and others she wishes she could relive. Across the EP, Niniola moves away from the dancefloor-focused sound often associated with her Afro-House catalogue, making room for soulful arrangements and more vulnerable songwriting. As she puts it, Without You is “my heart in music.”

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Yemi Alade featuring Don Jazzy – Ala Bekee

What does Ala Bekee mean? The title comes from a popular Igbo expression referring to a foreign land or life abroad, and Yemi Alade and Don Jazzy build the song around that familiar idea of travelling overseas and the aspirations attached to it.

Yemi’s vocals sit at the centre of the Afropop production, while Don Jazzy brings his own conversational delivery to the collaboration. The result is a song that taps into a subject familiar to many Nigerians while keeping the sound rooted in contemporary African pop.

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Faith Martins – Dájú

One of the newer voices to explore is Faith Martins, whose song Dájú draws from her love for Afro-soul and her Yoruba roots. The song grew from a simple but weighty reminder someone close to her once shared: “The world is wicked already. Control the things you can; please don’t die.”

That thought became the starting point for Dájú, as Faith turns a personal conversation into a song about holding on, navigating life and being mindful of what is within our control. With her background singing in a church choir and a songwriting process that often happens late at night, the emerging singer brings a personal touch to her sound while introducing herself to a wider audience.

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FOLA – Attention

There is a familiar question at the heart of FOLA’s Attention: what happens when you really want someone to notice you? The singer explores attraction, uncertainty and the push-and-pull of modern romance over a smooth Afrobeats production.

The track leans on melodic vocals and a memorable hook, with FOLA keeping the delivery relaxed rather than overcomplicating the record. Following the growing interest around his music, Attention adds another romantic entry to his catalogue and gives listeners a closer look at the sound he is developing.