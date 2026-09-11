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It’s Yemi Alade, Indeed! Mama Africa Delivers Pan-African Rhythms on Her 7th Studio Album

Nigerian Afropop star Yemi Alade has released It’s Yemi Alade, her seventh studio album and 10th body of work, featuring 16 tracks and collaborations with Ferré Gola, Don Jazzy, Singuila and Jeriq.
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Yemi Alade posing in a black bodysuit, striped butterfly sleeves, structured gele, and black heels.

Yemi Alade wearing a custom black bodysuit and striped gele for It’s Yemi Alade.

Mama Africa is back with an absolute feast for the senses, and she’s taking us on a sonic journey across the continent! Global Afropop powerhouse Yemi Alade has officially released her seventh studio album (and tenth overall body of work), self-titled It’s Yemi Alade.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate the release, the singer described the project as a deeply personal milestone:

My 7th studio album and 10th body of work is out now. A love letter to my day 1 fan-mily and a toast to new beginnings and a brand new movement for me.

Following her 2024 album Rebel Queen, this 16-track project places the guitar at the heart of its storytelling—acting as a travelling memory that bends and shapes itself around every genre, language, and collaborator Yemi encounters.

On “Coco na Yam“, she joins forces with Congolese singer-producer Ferré Gola for a rich celebration of rumba, where silky French and Lingala vocals glide over a sweet, two-note guitar ostinato. Romance takes on majestic scale in “Ala Bekee“, where Don Jazzy’s nonchalant charm meets cinematic orchestral sweeps before breaking down into a joyful, wedding-band highlife groove.

Yemi Alade wearing a black bodysuit, striped gele headwrap, mask, and heels on a red background for the It’s Yemi Alade album cover art.

Yemi Alade unveils the official cover art for her seventh studio album, It’s Yemi Alade.

Even when stepping into classic R&B territory on “Titanium“, Yemi keeps her highlife roots intact while her vocals levitate above the mix. The energy shifts to expansive Afro-house on “Earth Song“, driven by a steady four-on-the-floor kick, while “Paradise” brings in French Congolese star Singuila for a polyglot sanctuary of languid piano chords and steady midtempo rhythms.

Culture runs deep on “Overtake“, where the clatter of the traditional Igbo slit drum (ekwe) grounds an expressive guitar lead as Yemi trades fiery lines with indigenous rapper Jeriq.

It’s Yemi Alade isn’t just an album; it’s an emotional frequency where distinct sounds, languages, and African rhythms recognise home.

Listen below

Yemi Alade balancing in black tights, heels, and a striped headwrap against a studio backdrop for her album photoshoot.

Yemi Alade serving high-fashion drama in her 2026 album photoshoot.

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Photo Credit: Yemi Alade/Instagram 

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