Olu of Warri’s 5th Coronation Anniversary Brings Itsekiri Diaspora Home for Global Homecoming | See Photos

When His Majesty, Ogíame Atuwatse III, CFR, the Olu of Warri, ascended the throne five years ago, he called on the global Itsekiri diaspora to return home with their expertise and resources to rebuild Iwere land. From August 16 to 22, that vision became a vibrant reality as sons, daughters, and friends of the kingdom from Australia, the UK, the US, Europe, South Africa, Asia, and across Nigeria converged in Warri for the inaugural Itsekiri Global Homecoming (IGHC).

Held alongside the Olu of Warri’s 5th Coronation Anniversary, the week-long festival seamlessly blended royal pageantry with socio-economic impact, creating a celebration of culture, heritage and community.

A Week of Culture, Glamour, and Giving Back

The celebrations kicked off with an intimate royal welcome at the Palace Museum and a display of Itsekiri culture at the Heritage Market. Throughout the week, IGHC delegates and media personalities, including Farooq Oreagba, Uti Nwachukwu, Taymesan Emmanuel, Amy Aghomi, Tomama (Dat Warri Girl), Venita Akpofure, Neo Akpofure, Oritsefemi, Tuoyo, and more, enjoyed the festivities and connected with diaspora members and cultural enthusiasts.

Event Highlights included:

Ecosystem and Legacy Tours: Delegates explored the Falcorp Mangrove Park, visited the sacred Ijala Royal Cemetery, where the Olus have been buried throughout the crown’s more than 500-year history, and planted trees to honour their lineage.

The Itsekiri Development Forum: Led by the Royal Iwere Foundation, the IDF brought together key decision-makers to tackle regional growth, eco-tourism, and sustainable infrastructure.

The Cultural Fair: Headlined by MAGGI®, the event featured an 8-course culinary showcase, live highlife performances by Roli Thompson and TM Bira, and an engaging MAGGI® cooking competition.

Community Cleanup and Empowerment: In partnership with the Royal Iwere Foundation and Elevate Africa, delegates joined plastic recycling drives in Omadino and awarded over N15 million in grants to female entrepreneurs at the Women Allying Women EstablishHER Townhall led by Her Majesty, Olori Atuwatse III.

The Royal Boat Regatta: Warri’s waterways erupted in colour as beautifully decorated boats and barges accompanied the King’s red boat to Ode-Itsekiri, popularly known as Big Warri, the ancestral home and traditional capital of the Itsekiri people.

Music and storytelling were equally central to the Homecoming experience. Although out of the country, Itsekiri-born singer and songwriter Omawumi Megbele joined the celebration through special video spotlights and the inaugural Homecoming magazine, featuring on its cover and in an engaging interview. Her Itsekiri song, Megbele, also became the most-used song across the festival’s digital content.

Financially powered by the Royal Order of Iwere (ROI), the monumental success of the inaugural IGHC was driven by an ecosystem of visionary partners who helped connect culture, hospitality, and seamless mobility.

Top creators and media platforms like Niyi Fagbemi, Tayo Aina, BellaNaija, Vanguard News and more further amplified the story, extending the Homecoming’s reach beyond the physical events.

Digital Footprint: #ItsekiriGlobalHomecoming by the Numbers

Driven by an explosive digital conversation, the event’s official hashtag solidified the Itsekiri Global Homecoming’s standing as Nigeria’s number two cultural festival by doing millions in digital reach.

Behind this landmark success was a dedicated, volunteer-led organising committee of Itsekiri leaders, professionals, and creators from across Nigeria and the global diaspora. Spearheaded by IGHC Chairperson and renowned founder of House of Tara Intl, Tara Fela-Durotoye, Steering Committee Lead and philanthropist Ade Mabo, alongside other departmental leads and committee members, the team brought its expertise to the project, demonstrating what is possible when a global diaspora comes together to celebrate its history while helping shape its future.

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