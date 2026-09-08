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From South-East London to a Royal Throne! SE Dons Captain George Desmond Kamurasi Is Tooro’s Next King

George Desmond Kamurasi, the 36-year-old SE Dons goalkeeper and captain from south-east London, has been selected as the next Omukama of Uganda’s Tooro Kingdom following the passing of his cousin, King Oyo.
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SE Dons captain George Desmond Kamurasi on the touchline wearing a red goalkeeper jersey and captain's armband.

SE Dons captain George Desmond Kamurasi preparing for a match on the touchline. Photo Credit: George Desmond Kamurasi/Instagram

Imagine going from shouting instructions from your penalty box on a Sunday afternoon in London to preparing to sit on a royal throne in Uganda! That is the reality for 36-year-old George Desmond Kamurasi, who has been selected by the Tooro Kingdom Royal Succession Committee as the next Omukama (King) of Tooro.

According to reports, the news follows the passing of his cousin, King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, who passed away in August 2026 after receiving treatment for cancer. King Oyo famously made history as the world’s youngest reigning monarch when he ascended the throne at just three years old in 1995. Now, reports indicate the royal mantle passes to George.

Known across the UK non-league football community as “Big G,” George is the 6ft 6in goalkeeper and captain of SE Dons, a fan-favourite club based in south-east London competing in the English football pyramid. Outside football, he lives a grounded life as a sports coach, husband, and father. His father, Prince George Desmond “JimmyMugenyi, was a younger brother to King Oyo’s father, placing George directly in the royal bloodline as a grandson of King George David Matthew Kamurasi Rukidi III.

SE Dons captain George Desmond Kamurasi holding his young son on his shoulders alongside his wife Abbey Kamurasi outdoors.

George Desmond Kamurasi with his wife Abbey and their young son on a family holiday. Photo Credit: George Desmond Kamurasi/Instagram

The Tooro Kingdom, located in western Uganda, is one of the nation’s traditional constitutional monarchies. While the Omukama holds a cultural rather than political role, the monarch serves as an important figurehead for hundreds of thousands of Batooro people.

George’s journey to the crown is anything but conventional. He has previously opened up about a challenging adolescence, sharing how losing his mother at 14 led to difficult choices and a brief spell in prison. He credited football as the anchor that helped him rebuild his life, leading to a career in non-league football and mentorship through sports coaching.

With formal succession customs underway in Fort Portal following King Oyo’s funeral, football fans and culture enthusiasts are watching the transition closely as George prepares to step into his new traditional role.

George Desmond Kamurasi in a green goalkeeper kit holding the Santan Cup trophy and match award on a football pitch.

George Desmond Kamurasi holding the Santan Cup trophy after a match victory with SE Dons. Photo Credit: George Desmond Kamurasi/Instagram

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