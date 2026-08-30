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Uganda Mourns King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV: World’s Youngest Reigning Monarch

Uganda is honouring King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, the Omukama of Tooro, who has passed away at 34. Crowned at age three as the world’s youngest monarch, he led the kingdom for 31 years and leaves behind a young prince as heir.
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King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV seated on the Tooro Kingdom throne in embroidered blue ceremonial robes and a royal feather crown.

King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, Omukama of Tooro, who passed away at age 34 after leading the kingdom for over three decades. Photo Credit: Ron Kazooba Kawamara/X

Uganda is coming together to honour the life of King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, the Omukama of the historic Tooro Kingdom, who passed away on 27 August 2026 at the age of 34. The news was officially shared by Tooro Kingdom Prime Minister Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire Akiiki, who described the monarch’s passing as an immense loss for the royal family, the kingdom, and the nation.

Born on 16 April 1992, King Oyo stepped into global prominence in September 1995 following the death of his father, King Patrick David Matthew Kaboyo Olimi III. At just three years old, he was crowned Omukama, earning a place in the Guinness World Records as the youngest reigning monarch on earth. During his early childhood, a council of regents guided the traditional administration until he took full direct leadership upon reaching adulthood in 2010.

Three-year-old King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV wearing traditional royal Tooro coronation regalia and a crown during his 1995 ascension.

Three-year-old King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV following his historical coronation in September 1995. Photo Credit: Gaetano Kagwa/X

Situated in the scenic landscape of western Uganda, Tooro is a traditional cultural kingdom with a history spanning over two centuries. While political governance rests with the central government, traditional institutions hold deep cultural significance, with the Omukama serving as the custodian of heritage for over two million Batooro people. Throughout his reign, King Oyo focused on youth leadership, vocational training, environmental sustainability, and healthcare initiatives, including partnering with international bodies to champion HIV/AIDS awareness across the region.

King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV wearing a traditional brown barkcloth shoulder drape over a white garment.

King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV in traditional Tooro royal vestments. Photo Credit: Gaetano Kagwa/X

Reactions have continued to pour in from across the continent, with Ugandan President Yoweri K. Museveni taking to X to pay tribute to the late monarch. Writing on behalf of himself, his wife Janet Kainembabazi Museveni, and the nation, President Museveni expressed deep sadness at the loss of the young king, reflecting on how unfair life can be after King Oyo was orphaned at a young age and passed away so early.

President Museveni revealed that the king had been battling an aggressive form of cancer, with the government supporting his treatment in Germany and later the United States, where he passed away. In his tribute, the president praised King Oyo for working closely with both central and local governments to drive development, noting that he avoided using cultural institutions to promote division. He also shared reassuring news for the kingdom, confirming that Queen Mother Best Kemigisa told him King Oyo leaves behind a young boy heir who will be introduced to the public at the appropriate time. President Museveni has directed that King Oyo receive an official burial, with flags across Uganda flying at half-mast for three days to mark the mourning period.

King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV smiling on his royal throne in gold-embroidered blue robes during a traditional ceremony.

The late Omukama of Tooro, King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, whose reign focused on youth leadership, education, and healthcare access. Photo Credit: Tooro Kingdom/X

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