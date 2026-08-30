Sharpsix’s New EP “Rhythm of Love” Takes Listeners Through the Stages of Falling in Love | Listen

Afrobeats artist Sharpsix is opening a new chapter with his latest EP, Rhythm of Love, a six-track project centred on the many emotions that come with falling in love. The EP is out now on all major streaming platforms via Spectrapals Entertainment.

Following his previous single, Wasibi, which introduced listeners to his distinct sound and honest approach to music and storytelling, Sharpsix continues to build on that introduction with a project that gives listeners a closer look at his artistry. Rhythm of Love follows the journey from the first spark of attraction and playful exchanges to the point where those feelings become impossible to ignore.

The project brings together Afrobeats rhythms and the smoothness of R&B, with guitar running through the songs as a defining musical element. The result is a warm, intimate sound that gives each song room to explore a different part of the experience of falling for someone.

“Rhythm of Love is a six-song journey through the different stages of falling in love. From playful teasing, attraction, and back-and-forth that come with discovering feelings for someone, then moves through the moment when you stop fighting those emotions and finally embrace them. I wanted every listener to hear a piece of their own story in these six songs, to remember someone they loved, a moment they shared, or the feeling of finally knowing, ‘this is the one,’” says Sharpsix.

That personal approach also comes through in Sharpsix’s songwriting and performance across the EP. His vocal style carries the songs while the production allows the guitar-led elements to complement the different moods explored throughout the project.

From the playful tension of getting to know someone to the vulnerability that comes with admitting how you feel, Rhythm of Love follows the emotional shifts that can turn an attraction into something deeper. Each track tells its own part of that journey, while the songs come together to form a cohesive project.

The EP features Bother You, The One, Philomina, Aye, I’m In Love and Fall, with each song capturing a different dynamic of love and the feelings that come with it.