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Damilola Orimogunje’s “Dear Ajayi” Makes History as First Nigerian Production in Venice Days Competition | Watch Trailer

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Damilola Orimogunje’s “Dear Ajayi” Makes History as First Nigerian Production in Venice Days Competition | Watch Trailer

Damilola Orimogunje’s 1990s drama Dear Ajayi will premiere at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival. Starring Tosin Adeyemi, Bimbo Akintola, William Benson and Uzoamaka Power, it is the first Nigerian film selected for the prestigious Giornate degli Autori competition.
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Tosin Adeyemi, William Benson, and Bimbo Akintola, lead cast members of Damilola Orimogunje’s Venice-selected Nigerian feature film Dear Ajayi.

Lead cast members Tosin Adeyemi, William Benson, and Bimbo Akintola for Damilola Orimogunje’s period drama, Dear Ajayi.

Nollywood is officially heading to the historic canals of Venice, and it is bringing a story deeply rooted in home.

Filmmaker Damilola Orimogunje’s upcoming feature, Dear Ajayi, has been selected for its World Premiere in Competition at the 23rd Giornate degli Autori (Venice Days), held during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival. Scheduled to run from 2 to 12 September 2026, the festival marks a historic moment for Nigerian cinema: Dear Ajayi becomes the first Nigerian production to enter the Giornate degli Autori competition.

Written, directed, and produced by Damilola Orimogunje, the period drama journeys back to 1990s southwestern Nigeria. It tells the story of two estranged sisters, Ade and Titi Ajayi, whose vastly different paths collide when life forces them under one roof to care for their paralysed mother. Reunited in their family home, the sisters are forced to face past grief, examine their personal faith and ambitions, navigate love, and rebuild their relationship from the ground up.

Lanre Hassan Adesina (Mama Awero) and Bimbo Akintola filming an outdoor scene in southwestern Nigeria for the movie Dear Ajayi.

Lanre Hassan Adesina (Mama Awero) and Bimbo Akintola during production of Dear Ajayi in southwestern Nigeria.

The film brings together an impressive, multi-generational cast, starring Bimbo Akintola, Uzoamaka Power, Antar Laniyan, Tosin Adeyemi, Michelle Dede, Lanre Hassan Adesina (Mama Awero), William Benson, Chioma Omeruah (Chigurl), Tope Tedela, and Baaj Adebule.

This selection builds on Damilola’s established reputation on the global festival circuit. He previously made waves with his acclaimed 2020 debut feature, For Maria Ebun Pataki, which earned six African Movie Academy Award (AMAA) nominations, and he served as a producer on Babatunde Apalowo‘s Berlin International Film Festival hit, All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White. His earlier directorial short works include Losing My Religion and Heaven Baby.

Tosin Adeyemi outdoors at night under a full moon in a scene from Damilola Orimogunje’s movie Dear Ajayi.

Tosin Adeyemi in a scene from Damilola Orimogunje’s upcoming feature drama Dear Ajayi.

Reflecting on his latest milestone, Damilola shared his excitement about bringing the project to life after years of development:

Thrilled to share that Dear Ajayi has been selected to World Premiere in Competition at the 23rd Giornate degli Autori, at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival. This film has been years in the making, a journey shaped by so many extraordinary people who believed in it and gave so much of themselves to bring it to life.

I’m deeply grateful to the selection committee, our remarkable cast, crew, producers, partners, supporters, and everyone who has walked this journey with us. This moment belongs to all of you. I can’t wait for audiences in Venice and around the world to experience Dear Ajayi.

See you in Venice.

Uzoamaka Power and Tosin Adeyemi in a film still from Damilola Orimogunje’s feature Dear Ajayi.

Uzoamaka Power and Tosin Adeyemi in Damilola Orimogunje’s period drama, Dear Ajayi.

Watch the trailer below

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Photo Credit: Damilola Orimogunje/Instagram

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