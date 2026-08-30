Damilola Orimogunje’s “Dear Ajayi” Makes History as First Nigerian Production in Venice Days Competition | Watch Trailer

Nollywood is officially heading to the historic canals of Venice, and it is bringing a story deeply rooted in home.

Filmmaker Damilola Orimogunje’s upcoming feature, Dear Ajayi, has been selected for its World Premiere in Competition at the 23rd Giornate degli Autori (Venice Days), held during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival. Scheduled to run from 2 to 12 September 2026, the festival marks a historic moment for Nigerian cinema: Dear Ajayi becomes the first Nigerian production to enter the Giornate degli Autori competition.

Written, directed, and produced by Damilola Orimogunje, the period drama journeys back to 1990s southwestern Nigeria. It tells the story of two estranged sisters, Ade and Titi Ajayi, whose vastly different paths collide when life forces them under one roof to care for their paralysed mother. Reunited in their family home, the sisters are forced to face past grief, examine their personal faith and ambitions, navigate love, and rebuild their relationship from the ground up.

The film brings together an impressive, multi-generational cast, starring Bimbo Akintola, Uzoamaka Power, Antar Laniyan, Tosin Adeyemi, Michelle Dede, Lanre Hassan Adesina (Mama Awero), William Benson, Chioma Omeruah (Chigurl), Tope Tedela, and Baaj Adebule.

This selection builds on Damilola’s established reputation on the global festival circuit. He previously made waves with his acclaimed 2020 debut feature, For Maria Ebun Pataki, which earned six African Movie Academy Award (AMAA) nominations, and he served as a producer on Babatunde Apalowo‘s Berlin International Film Festival hit, All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White. His earlier directorial short works include Losing My Religion and Heaven Baby.

Reflecting on his latest milestone, Damilola shared his excitement about bringing the project to life after years of development:

Thrilled to share that Dear Ajayi has been selected to World Premiere in Competition at the 23rd Giornate degli Autori, at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival. This film has been years in the making, a journey shaped by so many extraordinary people who believed in it and gave so much of themselves to bring it to life. I’m deeply grateful to the selection committee, our remarkable cast, crew, producers, partners, supporters, and everyone who has walked this journey with us. This moment belongs to all of you. I can’t wait for audiences in Venice and around the world to experience Dear Ajayi. See you in Venice.

Watch the trailer below

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Photo Credit: Damilola Orimogunje/Instagram