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BBNaija Season 11: Barry Wins Head of House, Becomes First Finalist & Saves Aikou

BBNaija Season 11 housemate Barry wins Week 8 Head of House, becomes the season’s first finalist, secures Ultimate Veto Power and saves Aikou from possible eviction.
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Muudumbari Barry Pop-Yornwin announced as Big Brother Naija Season 11 Week 8 Head of House, first finalist, and saving Aikou graphic banner.

Muudumbari “Barry” Pop-Yornwin secures the Week 8 Head of House crown, becomes the first Season 11 finalist, and uses his veto power to save Aikou

Starting a fresh week in Biggie’s house always brings high anticipation, but Week 8 has officially delivered an unforgettable, game-changing shift. Fashion designer MuudumbariBarryPopYornwin has rewritten the script for Big Brother Naija Season 11 by pulling off an extraordinary triple victory in a single night.

Battling down to the wire in a fiercely contested arena showdown against Keivo, Barry clinched the coveted Head of House title after a thrilling final round, taking complete charge of the house as the season enters its most critical phase.

Beyond moving into the luxury executive suite with Keivo as his chosen Loft Mate, Barry’s triumph comes with massive, unprecedented game power.

By securing the Week 8 crown, he officially became the very first finalist of the season, locking in an automatic, guaranteed spot in the grand finale. Armed with the Ultimate Veto Power, Barry was also granted the authority to directly influence the eviction process. Following emotional pitches from the housemates explaining why they deserved to remain in the competition, Barry exercised his power to save Aikou from possible eviction, reshaping the strategic landscape and sparking instant reactions across social media.

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