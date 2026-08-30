From Champions League Winner to History-Making Coach: Yaya Touré Leads Slovan Bratislava Into League Phase

African football has just hit a major milestone in Europe, and the man at the centre of it is none other than Ivorian legend Yaya Touré! The former midfield maestro has officially made history, becoming the first African head coach to guide a club into the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.

Taking charge of Slovak champions Slovan Bratislava for his very first senior managerial role, Touré steered his side through a nerve-wracking qualifying run. The historic qualification was sealed in dramatic fashion with a 3-2 aggregate win over Slovenian side NK Celje, thanks to a 100th-minute extra-time winner from Cristian Martínez.

Born in Bouaké, Ivory Coast, the 43-year-old is widely remembered as one of the finest midfielders of his era. Long before taking the seat in the dugout, he was busy lifting major silverware on the pitch. He won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2009, claimed three Premier League titles with Manchester City, and captained the Ivory Coast Elephants to glory at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, alongside earning four African Player of the Year awards.

Since hanging up his boots in 2020, Touré has been building his coaching credentials. He spent time developing young talent at Tottenham Hotspur’s academy before working as an assistant coach with Standard Liège and the Saudi Arabia national team.

Now leading Slovan Bratislava, Touré has already made his mark. On top of their European success, his squad remains undefeated in their domestic league. This milestone also takes him a step further than Nigerian coach Ndubuisi Egbo, who famously guided Albanian side FK Tirana through qualifiers in 2020. With the Champions League draw just around the corner, all eyes will be on Touré as he steps out on Europe’s biggest stage.