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From Champions League Winner to History-Making Coach: Yaya Touré Leads Slovan Bratislava Into League Phase

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From Champions League Winner to History-Making Coach: Yaya Touré Leads Slovan Bratislava Into League Phase

Ivorian legend Yaya Touré has made history as the first African head coach to reach the UEFA Champions League main stage. In his managerial debut, he guided Slovan Bratislava into the league phase.
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Slovan Bratislava manager Yaya Touré standing in a dark suit with his shoe resting on a soccer ball.

Slovan Bratislava head coach Yaya Touré becomes the first African manager to qualify a team for the UEFA Champions League main phase. Photo Credit: Yaya Touré/Instagram

African football has just hit a major milestone in Europe, and the man at the centre of it is none other than Ivorian legend Yaya Touré! The former midfield maestro has officially made history, becoming the first African head coach to guide a club into the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.

Taking charge of Slovak champions Slovan Bratislava for his very first senior managerial role, Touré steered his side through a nerve-wracking qualifying run. The historic qualification was sealed in dramatic fashion with a 3-2 aggregate win over Slovenian side NK Celje, thanks to a 100th-minute extra-time winner from Cristian Martínez.

Slovan Bratislava players, coaching staff, and manager Yaya Touré standing arm-in-arm on the stadium pitch facing the stands.

Slovan Bratislava squad and coaching staff gather on the pitch after securing UEFA Champions League qualification against NK Celje. Photo Credit: Yaya Touré/Instagram

Born in Bouaké, Ivory Coast, the 43-year-old is widely remembered as one of the finest midfielders of his era. Long before taking the seat in the dugout, he was busy lifting major silverware on the pitch. He won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2009, claimed three Premier League titles with Manchester City, and captained the Ivory Coast Elephants to glory at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, alongside earning four African Player of the Year awards.

Slovan Bratislava head coach Yaya Touré holding a soccer ball in both hands.

Yaya Touré leads Slovan Bratislava into the UEFA Champions League, setting a landmark record for African managers in European football. Photo Credit: Yaya Touré/Instagram

Since hanging up his boots in 2020, Touré has been building his coaching credentials. He spent time developing young talent at Tottenham Hotspur’s academy before working as an assistant coach with Standard Liège and the Saudi Arabia national team.

Now leading Slovan Bratislava, Touré has already made his mark. On top of their European success, his squad remains undefeated in their domestic league. This milestone also takes him a step further than Nigerian coach Ndubuisi Egbo, who famously guided Albanian side FK Tirana through qualifiers in 2020. With the Champions League draw just around the corner, all eyes will be on Touré as he steps out on Europe’s biggest stage.

Yaya Touré in a white tracksuit top and cap linking arms with Slovan Bratislava players on the pitch after securing Champions League spot.

Yaya Touré celebrates with his Slovan Bratislava players on the pitch following their historic UEFA Champions League playoff victory. Photo Credit: Yaya Touré/Instagram

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