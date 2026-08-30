From Biggie’s Warning to a Double Eviction: Sultex and Goddessa Leave BBNaija

Sunday live shows are always a cocktail of nerves and anticipation, but tonight’s episode brought an extra layer of drama to the Big Brother Naija house.

Before the votes were revealed, the atmosphere shifted sharply as Big Brother delivered a firm, no-nonsense warning to the housemates. Biggie called out the recent wave of disobedience and disregard for house rules, setting a serious tone for the evening and reminding everyone that staying in the house requires strict discipline, no matter how high the stakes get.

That initial tension quickly gave way to genuine shock when host Ebuka Obi–Uchendu stepped in to deliver the eviction results. The first blow fell on Sultex (Sultan Aderohunmu), who looked utterly stunned the moment his name was announced. Known for bringing energy and movement to the space as a dancer and choreographer, his sudden exit left both him and his close allies visibly processing the reality of the game.

Just as the housemates were trying to catch their breath, the evening took another decisive turn with Goddessa (Goddess Offodile) being announced as the second evicted housemate of the night. Leaving with her characteristic poise, the musician said her final goodbyes, bringing an end to her run in the competition and cementing tonight as a true double eviction.

With both Sultex and Goddessa now out of the running, the landscape inside the house has shifted dramatically. Their departures leave exactly 18 housemates behind, each now acutely aware that the buffer is shrinking and the race for the grand prize is getting far more intense.