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Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Latest BBNaija Look Is a Japanese-Inspired Take on Nigerian Regal Style

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Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Latest BBNaija Look Is a Japanese-Inspired Take on Nigerian Regal Style

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu brought a fresh twist to the Big Brother Naija stage, pairing a Japanese-inspired white Ugo Monye outfit with layered Nigerian coral beads and a horsetail whip.
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Ebuka Obi-Uchendu wearing a white pleated Japanese hat, gold-rimmed sunglasses, coral beads, and holding a blonde horsetail whip.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu adjusts his woven bead cuff while wearing a white pleated Japanese hat and gold-rimmed sunglasses.

Let us tell you one thing you should never do when it comes to Ebuka ObiUchendu’s style: never underestimate him. Never assume you have seen enough of his style. Never assume that because he made us gasp last week on the Sunday eviction night show, you might not be quite as surprised this week. Ladies and gentlemen, we put it to you that you will be utterly surprised.

This Sunday, Ebuka is taking us all the way to Japan with a Japanese-inspired cultural look, while bringing some serious Nigerian flavour along with him. The look, created by Nigerian designer Ugo Monye, brings together Japanese-inspired tailoring and distinctly Nigerian details for tonight’s Big Brother Naija Sunday eviction show.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu standing in a white Japanese-inspired Ugo Monye tunic set with sunglasses, cream cap, horsetail whip, and fur slippers.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu hosts the Big Brother Naija live eviction show in a Japanese-inspired outfit styled with traditional Nigerian accessories.

Ebuka stepped out in a white tunic-and-robe look with broad kimono-style sleeves and clean, flowing lines. It is a departure from the traditional Nigerian Agbada silhouette we often see him in, and somehow, Ebuka has found a way to make this one feel completely at home on him.

The outfit features a prominent vertical accordion-pleated panel that falls along one side, giving the otherwise minimalist look some texture and movement. The wide sleeves and relaxed shape keep things fluid, while the white colour allows all the cultural details layered into the look to have their moment.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu in a white Japanese-inspired robe and pleated Japanese hat standing in an aviation hangar next to a light aircraft.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu showcases the fluid silhouette and broad kimono sleeves of his Ugo Monye white tunic set.

And then came the Nigerian touches.

Ebuka paired the outfit with layers of chunky coral and gold beads, with matching off-white woven bead cuffs on both wrists. He also carried an ornate horsetail whisk, featuring a crystal-encrusted handle and blonde horsehair, adding another distinctly Nigerian detail to the Japanese-inspired styling.

The headwear stayed firmly within the Japanese inspiration of the look. Ebuka wore a structured white Japanese-style hat with a rounded crown and broad, gently curved brim, giving the outfit a distinctly East Asian finishing touch. In some shots, the hat appears in a soft cream tone, keeping the headwear in step with the rest of the neutral palette. Dark sunglasses and a simple gold ring completed the styling.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu wearing heavy multi-strand coral and gold neckbeads over a white Japanese-inspired tunic with a pleated Japanese hat.

Multi-strand coral and gold neckbeads layer over Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s pearl-embellished tunic placket.

And the shoes? Fur-lined mule slippers, because apparently, even when you are hosting Big Brother Naija’s Sunday eviction show, comfort can still be part of the plan.

There is a lot happening here, but the look never loses its simplicity. The white-on-white styling gives Ebuka room to play with shape, texture and cultural references, while the coral beads and horsetail whisk bring it right back to Nigeria.

At this point, Sunday nights on Big Brother Naija come with two things we can always count on: someone will be leaving the house, and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will give us something to talk about.

Tonight, he has once again made his entrance one of the things to watch.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu holding a crystal-embellished horsetail whip while wearing a white Japanese-inspired tunic, coral beads, and woven bead cuffs.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu pairs an ornate crystal-handled horsetail whip with multi-strand coral neckbeads and woven cuffs for Big Brother Naija.

Rear view of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu wearing a white Ugo Monye Japanese-inspired robe with a structured cream cap and fur mules.

The rear view of Ugo Monye’s design highlights clean Japanese-inspired tailoring and fluid white drapery.

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Photo Credit: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu/Instagram

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