It’s Purple Tonight! Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Steps Out in a Regal D29 Africa Agbada

This is where we tell you to give it up for royal purple! We’ve seen Ebuka Obi–Uchendu in so many colours over the years, but purple might just be one of his most fitting shades yet. For tonight’s Big Brother eviction show, the host stepped out in a deep purple velvet agbada designed by D29 Africa, and yes, he came ready to make another case for why Sunday nights on BBNaija always come with a little fashion anticipation.

Photographed against the backdrop of a private jet hangar, Ebuka’s look brings traditional Nigerian tailoring into a more contemporary setting. The outer agbada is cut from rich velvet, with vertical beaded embroidery running down the back and creating texture across the fabric as he moves. The detailing is subtle from the front but becomes much more visible from the back, giving the piece an extra layer of interest.

Underneath, Ebuka wore a tonal jacquard tunic and matching trousers, keeping the deep purple palette going throughout the look. He finished the outfit with a structured Yoruba fila made from the same brocade fabric, tying the different textures together without taking away from the velvet outer layer.

The accessories kept things equally considered. Ebuka layered long black stone neck beads with silver spacer accents and added a coordinating bracelet, bringing a little contrast to the purple. A pair of gradient aviator sunglasses with gold frames gave the look another contemporary touch, while black tasseled loafers with ribbed metallic silver heels rounded everything off.

And really, this is what we’ve come to expect from Ebuka on eviction night. He keeps us looking forward to what he’ll step out in next, while also keeping us on the edge of our seats waiting to find out who will be leaving the BBNaija house tonight. Fingers crossed.

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Photo Credit: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu/Instagram