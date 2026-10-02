Bimbo Ademoye & Timini Egbuson’s “Wedding” Photos Have a Very Good Explanation

For a few seconds, Bimbo Ademoye and Timini Egbuson had us wondering if there was a wedding invitation we somehow missed. The actors shared romantic wedding photos in bridal and groom looks, and suddenly, we were already imagining the wedding bells, the aww moments and, of course, the fashion.

But no, Bimbo Ademoye and Timini Egbuson are not getting married. The wedding photos are part of the promotional campaign for Bimbo’s new romantic comedy, My 30th Wedding, now streaming on her YouTube platform, Bimbo Ademoye TV. Beyond the storyline, the campaign gives us plenty to look at, moving from classic western bridalwear to traditional Edo and Igbo-inspired looks.

For the western wedding look, Bimbo wears a floor-length bridal gown covered in beadwork and pearl accents, with a sheer illusion bodice and fitted mermaid silhouette that opens into a sweeping, multi-tiered ruffled train. She wears her hair in a low bun with oversized cluster pearl earrings and carries a simple bouquet of fresh white calla lilies.

Timini complements her in a structured black tuxedo with plush velvet lapels and a sharp white dress shirt. Instead of a traditional necktie, he secures his collar with a sculpted gold slide brooch. Dark Prada tortoise-shell sunglasses, square diamond stud earrings and a black leather watch complete his groom look.

The traditional wedding photos take the pair in a different direction, drawing from Edo and Igbo cultural elements. Bimbo wears a strapless maroon velvet corset gown with linear sequin embroidery running through the skirt. Her accessories include an Okuku coral-beaded crown, a structured multi-strand coral bib necklace and matching coral wrist cuffs.

Timini stays within the rich maroon and gold palette in a gold satin tunic layered beneath an open-front crimson velvet robe with silver-piped trim and a matching wrapper. He adds several strands of chunky coral necklaces, a coral beaded cap, modern sunglasses and a carved white Akupe hand fan.

The wedding imagery is part of My 30th Wedding, a Nigerian romantic comedy that follows Aeta, an event planner approaching her 30th birthday, as she navigates a complicated relationship with her client, Leon Wellington, played by Timini. The story explores class differences, personal fears and the expectations placed on women around marriage and age.

Written, produced and led by Bimbo Ademoye, My 30th Wedding is currently streaming on YouTube via Bimbo Ademoye TV.

Photo Credit: Traditional Look – @bimboademoye | White Wedding Look – @bimboademoye/Instagram