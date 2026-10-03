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Mercy Eke’s High Fashion Icon Look Pairs Ice Blue Velvet With Cobalt and Pearls

Mercy Eke answered the High Fashion Icon dress code at BellaNaija at 20 in a custom ice-blue velvet coat-gown by Amy Aghomi, styled by Makililo Nelson A.
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Mercy Eke in full length Amy Aghomi coat-gown and cobalt blue slingback heels for BellaNaija at 20

Mercy Eke wearing an Amy Aghomi coat-gown with cobalt blue pointed-toe slingback heels for BellaNaija at 20.

What happens when ice blue velvet meets cobalt, black, pearls and a very architectural silhouette? You get Mercy Eke’s latest red carpet look. At BellaNaija’s Grand Red Carpet Experience, the reality TV star took on the High Fashion Icon theme in a bespoke Amy Aghomi coat-gown styled by Makililo Nelson A.

The knee-length coat-gown is built around geometric velvet panels in cobalt blue, icy azure and deep black, creating a graphic pattern across the silhouette. An exaggerated funnel-style standing collar frames Mercy’s face, while wide bell sleeves give the piece its sculptural shape. The proportions are bold, but the colour palette keeps everything connected.

Mercy Eke in cobalt and ice blue velvet Amy Aghomi gown at BellaNaija Grand Red Carpet Experience

Mercy Eke showcasing the geometric velvet panels and crystal chest detailing on her custom Amy Aghomi gown at the BellaNaija Grand Red Carpet Experience celebrating 20 years of BellaNaija.

Then come the details. Raised white pearl piping traces the seams across the coat-gown, while the ice-blue panel across the chest is finished with hand-tacked crystal beadwork. Against the velvet, the pearls and crystals add texture to the look without taking away from its strong lines.

Mercy carried the colour story through to her accessories, choosing vibrant cobalt blue pointed-toe slingback heels with sparkling buckles and a statement pearl ring. Her hair was swept into a high architectural updo with sculpted loops, creating another structured element around the face and echoing the shape of the neckline.

Mercy Eke wearing Amy Aghomi velvet dress and statement pearl ring for BellaNaija at 20

Mercy Eke at the BellaNaija Grand Red Carpet Experience in custom Amy Aghomi coat-gown.

For Mercy Eke, fashion has become a familiar part of her public image. The Nigerian media personality, actress, entrepreneur and reality TV star made history as the first female winner of Big Brother Naija and has also won the AMVCA Best Dressed Female award. Her red carpet appearances have continued to put her style choices in the spotlight, particularly when she gets to work with bold silhouettes and statement pieces.

This look also shows how cool tones can be given more depth without introducing too many competing colours. The icy blue and cobalt sit against deep black, while the pearls and crystal beadwork bring different textures into the mix. It is a useful formula for anyone who wants to wear blue without letting the colour make the entire outfit feel too soft.

Mercy Eke wearing custom high collar Amy Aghomi coat-gown for BellaNaija Grand Red Carpet Experience styled by Makililo Nelson A

Mercy Eke posing in a custom Amy Aghomi coat-gown for the BellaNaija Grand Red Carpet Experience. Styled by Makililo Nelson A, the high fashion icon look features cobalt blue velvet, an exaggerated funnel collar, wide bell sleeves, and raised pearl piping

The same thinking carries through to the silhouette. A strong neckline, exaggerated sleeves, defined waist and sculptural hairstyle give the outfit its shape, while the velvet keeps those architectural lines from feeling too severe. For a red carpet built around the High Fashion Icon theme, Mercy Eke’s Amy Aghomi look certainly gave us plenty to examine, from its colour combination to its carefully placed details.

Mercy Eke walking in custom ice blue and black velvet Amy Aghomi gown for BellaNaija Grand Red Carpet Experience

Mercy Eke making a statement at the BellaNaija Grand Red Carpet Experience in custom Amy Aghomi.

Mercy Eke wearing raised pearl piping coat-gown and architectural hairstyle by Makililo Nelson A

Detailed view of Mercy Eke in an Amy Aghomi high-fashion coat-gown styled by Makililo Nelson A for the BellaNaija Grand Red Carpet Experience, featuring hand-tacked crystal beadwork and raised pearl outlines.

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Photo Credit: Mercy Eke/Instagram 

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