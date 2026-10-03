Mercy Eke’s High Fashion Icon Look Pairs Ice Blue Velvet With Cobalt and Pearls

What happens when ice blue velvet meets cobalt, black, pearls and a very architectural silhouette? You get Mercy Eke’s latest red carpet look. At BellaNaija’s Grand Red Carpet Experience, the reality TV star took on the High Fashion Icon theme in a bespoke Amy Aghomi coat-gown styled by Makililo Nelson A.

The knee-length coat-gown is built around geometric velvet panels in cobalt blue, icy azure and deep black, creating a graphic pattern across the silhouette. An exaggerated funnel-style standing collar frames Mercy’s face, while wide bell sleeves give the piece its sculptural shape. The proportions are bold, but the colour palette keeps everything connected.

Then come the details. Raised white pearl piping traces the seams across the coat-gown, while the ice-blue panel across the chest is finished with hand-tacked crystal beadwork. Against the velvet, the pearls and crystals add texture to the look without taking away from its strong lines.

Mercy carried the colour story through to her accessories, choosing vibrant cobalt blue pointed-toe slingback heels with sparkling buckles and a statement pearl ring. Her hair was swept into a high architectural updo with sculpted loops, creating another structured element around the face and echoing the shape of the neckline.

For Mercy Eke, fashion has become a familiar part of her public image. The Nigerian media personality, actress, entrepreneur and reality TV star made history as the first female winner of Big Brother Naija and has also won the AMVCA Best Dressed Female award. Her red carpet appearances have continued to put her style choices in the spotlight, particularly when she gets to work with bold silhouettes and statement pieces.

This look also shows how cool tones can be given more depth without introducing too many competing colours. The icy blue and cobalt sit against deep black, while the pearls and crystal beadwork bring different textures into the mix. It is a useful formula for anyone who wants to wear blue without letting the colour make the entire outfit feel too soft.

The same thinking carries through to the silhouette. A strong neckline, exaggerated sleeves, defined waist and sculptural hairstyle give the outfit its shape, while the velvet keeps those architectural lines from feeling too severe. For a red carpet built around the High Fashion Icon theme, Mercy Eke’s Amy Aghomi look certainly gave us plenty to examine, from its colour combination to its carefully placed details.

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Photo Credit: Mercy Eke/Instagram