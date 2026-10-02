Her Choice, Her Future, Her Legacy: Project LEAD Celebrates 7th International Day of the Girl Child Annual Conference





Project LEAD is set to host the 7th edition of its International Day of the Girl Child Annual Conference on Saturday, October 10, 2026, at Fantasia Hall, Eko Hotels & Suites, Lagos.

With this year’s theme, “Her Choice, Her Future, Her Legacy: Empowering Girls to Dream, Lead, and Build a Legacy of Excellence”

The conference will bring together 100 senior secondary school girls from across 10 local government areas in Lagos State for a day of conversations, mentorship, career exploration, leadership development, and self-discovery.

Across six completed editions, Project LEAD has created a space where young girls can meet accomplished professionals, ask questions, explore possibilities and begin to see themselves beyond the limitations of their current realities.

This year’s edition takes that conversation a step further by encouraging the girls to think about the choices they are making today and how those choices can shape the women they become tomorrow.

The day will feature a keynote address by the Honourable Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Lagos State, Mobolaji A. Ogunlende, with Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, Special Adviser on Blue Economy / General Manager, LASWA as guest speaker.The panel session which would be anchored on this year’s theme will be moderated by Diipo Ayo-Adeusi, and will feature Barong Asiodu, Ifeoma Finnih, Olayinka Oyetunji, and Ayanfe Vese.

Another session themed: “Her Mind. Her Choices. Her Future: How to make decisions that protect the woman you are becoming” will be facilitated by Yemisi Vese to mark the World Mental Health Day which is celebrated globally on October 10th.

The girls will also participate in career breakout sessions themed “Dignity in Labour” designed to give them a closer look at different career paths and the value of dignity, professionalism, and purpose in the workplace. The sessions will be facilitated by professionals from Eko Hotel & Suites, including Omebu Vivien Oputa, Banquet Sales Executive; Gbenga Otunuga, Front Office Receptionist; Olatuyi Ayoola Gbenga, Administrative Officer, Learning & Development; and Mariam El-dayem Hassan, Assistant Banquet Coordinator. Through their experiences across sales, guest services, learning and development, and events, the facilitators will offer the girls practical perspectives on different pathways into the world of work.

Adding a competitive edge to the day’s activities, the conference will also feature a student debate competition, judged by Ajibola Abdulkadir, Kingsley Oko, Stephen Bello and Phil Idokogi. The debate component is sponsored by Alitheia Capital, providing the girls with an opportunity to develop and demonstrate critical thinking, research, and public-speaking skills.

Speaking about this year’s theme, Uzoamaka Amalu of Project LEAD said:

“True to our commitment to early intervention, we believe empowering girls cannot wait until adulthood. It starts while they are in their formative years and shaping their aspirations. This year is about helping them understand that their choices matter, their voices matter, and they have the power to build an incredible legacy.”.

The 7th edition promises to be a day of connection, learning, and inspiration, giving each girl the opportunity to ask bigger questions about who she wants to become and to leave with a clearer sense that her future is hers to shape.

The conference is proudly sponsored by Eko Hotel & Suites with Pandora Global Agency as the PR partner.

Media Contact:

Pandora Global Agency Ltd | [email protected]

Project LEAD Communications Team | 07031035989 | [email protected]

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Project LEAD