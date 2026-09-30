Obafemi Hamzat, Kola Adesina, Liakouris to Lead Nation-Building Conversation As Real Talk With Kike Clocks 7

Organisers of Real Talk With Kike have unveiled an impressive line-up of speakers for the programme’s seventh anniversary celebration, which will also commemorate Ace Broadcaster Kikelomo Atanda-Owo’s 20 remarkable years in the media industry.



The milestone event, scheduled for October 10, 2026, at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, will feature Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat, and Vlassis Liakouris, Group Managing Director of Mandilas Group Limited, as keynote speakers.

Also speaking at the event will be the Group Managing Director of Sahara Group, Kola Adesina, while Bola Adesola, Chairman of the Board of Ecobank Nigeria, will deliver the goodwill message.



The speakers will engage the theme, “The Future of Nigeria: Where Leadership, Innovation, Culture and Media Converge to Shape Nation Building,” bringing perspectives from government, corporate leadership, business, culture and the media to a

conversation about Nigeria’s development and the institutions that will shape its future.

The theme reflects the philosophy that has defined Real Talk With Kike over the past seven years, creating a platform where consequential issues are explored through open conversations with personalities drawn from different sectors of society.

For Atanda-Owo, the celebration carries an additional significance. While Real Talk With Kike marks seven years, the occasion also commemorates two decades of her professional journey in the media, transforming the event from a programme anniversary

into a celebration of longevity, conversations, impact and an evolving broadcasting career. Over the years, the Ace Broadcaster has built her identity around conversations that go beyond entertainment to interrogate leadership, society, relationships, enterprise, culture and the experiences shaping contemporary Nigeria. The October gathering will therefore bring that tradition of conversation from the studio to a live audience.

The choice of speakers also mirrors the multidisciplinary nature of the anniversary theme. Hamzat will bring perspectives from public leadership and governance, while Adesina and Liakouris will approach the conversation from the standpoint of private-sector leadership, enterprise and innovation. Adesola’s goodwill message will further bring the perspective of corporate governance and financial-sector leadership to the occasion.

The October 10 celebration at Eko Hotels and Suites is expected to attract leaders from government, business, media, culture and the creative industry, alongside personalities who have been part of the Real Talk With Kike journey.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Real Talk With Kike