Veekee James Shows Up in Sculptural Oxblood Leather for the Grand Red Carpet Experience

How do you dress as a High Fashion Icon on a red carpet celebrating 20 years of BellaNaija? If you’re Veekee James, you reach for oxblood leather, a floor-length silhouette, and a hat with a brim wide enough to make sure nobody misses the look.

For the BN20 Grand Red Carpet Experience, where the dress code was High Fashion Icon, Veekee James arrived in a custom design by Abbas Woman, styled by Baudovin Ononiba. The look had plenty of structure, but it was the rich oxblood leather coat-gown and its dramatic proportions that immediately set the tone.

The floor-length piece is shaped around a sculpted hourglass silhouette, with exaggerated peplum hips balancing the sharp, padded shoulders. At the front, a plunging lapel line and subtle button fastenings keep the tailoring clean before the coat opens into a high central slit, revealing a floor-sweeping train underneath.

The rest of the look keeps things dark and sleek. Veekee wore a high-neck black turtleneck beneath the leather piece, with fitted sleeves extending into thumbhole cuts that wrapped over her hands. Then came the accessories: an oversized ultra-wide-brim black hat tilted low over her brows, a dark clutch covered in long beaded fringe, chunky gold hoop earrings and classic pointed black heels.

Her beauty look followed the same direction, with winged eyeliner and a rich warm-toned lip keeping the focus on the clothes and that striking hat. Together, the tailored leather, exaggerated proportions and deep colour palette gave Veekee James a distinctly fashion-forward look for BellaNaija’s 20th anniversary celebration.

And for a night built around the High Fashion Icon theme, it was a fitting choice for one of Nigeria’s leading fashion designers to celebrate two decades of BellaNaija and its place in African fashion, entertainment and pop culture.

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Photo Credit: Veekee James/Instagram