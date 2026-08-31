Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux Show Us How to Do Cowboy Style for Son Rakeem’s First Birthday | See Photos

If your social media timeline felt a little cowboyish over the weekend and you’re wondering what in the cowboy outfits is going on, we’ve got some explanation for you.

It turns out Priscilla Ojo, her husband Juma Jux and their son Rakeem had a very good reason to suddenly look like the coolest family to ever ride into town. The couple were celebrating Rakeem’s first birthday, and for his big one, they went all in on a Western-inspired photoshoot.

Rakeem turned one on 24 August 2026, exactly a year after Priscilla gave birth to him on 24 August 2025. Naturally, the birthday boy needed a cowboy look of his own, and his parents made sure he was not left out.

His miniature outfit included a dark-brown leather jacket with horseshoe and lasso embroidery, a white shirt and tailored beige trousers. Tiny brown leather boots and a matching belt gave the look its Western finishing touches, while a beaded necklace and small black cowboy hat with gold star details made it even cuter.

Priscilla took the theme and gave it a grown-up spin. She wore a chocolate-brown leather corset top with a matching high-waisted skirt, complete with a thigh slit and long leather fringe. A cowhide-print cropped jacket sat over her shoulders, while a brass-and-leather Western belt added another layer to the look.

The cowboy hat was very much part of the plan, as were her open-toe lace-up suede boots. She finished the look with her full honey-blonde curls, keeping the rest of the styling within the rich brown colour palette.

Juma’s version came with a little more jewellery. He wore a dark-brown leather vest covered in metallic grommets and studs over a white ribbed tank top, then paired it with deep-brown corduroy bootcut trousers featuring subtle flame embroidery.

His black wide-brim cowboy hat had an embellished leather band with teal and gold details, while stacked diamond chains, a cross pendant, iced-out bracelets and a gold belt buckle with a running horse kept the accessories coming. Snake-skin patterned Western boots finished the look.

So, how do you actually wear cowboy outfits without looking like you have just walked off a film set? The easiest route is to choose one Western piece and let it do the talking. Cowboy boots with jeans, a cowboy hat with a simple dress or a Western belt with trousers can be enough. If you want to go further, leather, fringe and cowhide prints will take you there.

The Ojo-Jux family went much further for Rakeem’s first birthday, combining those classic Western details with tailored pieces, rich brown shades and statement accessories. It was less “everyone wear a cowboy hat” and more “let’s give the whole family a Western wardrobe”.

And for a first birthday photoshoot? We are certainly not complaining.

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Photo Credit: Priscilla Ojo/Instagram