Iyabo Ojo Goes From Cowboy Glam to Orange Mini Dress for Rakeem’s First Birthday

If you’ve ever doubted it when Iyabo Ojo calls herself the sexiest glamma, you might want to reconsider.

Because while her grandson Rakeem was busy celebrating his first trip around the sun, his grandmother was busy making sure the birthday photos had plenty of fashion moments of their own. Iyabo Ojo joined her daughter Priscilla Ojo and son-in-law Juma Jux for Rakeem’s first birthday celebration over the weekend, and she arrived ready for the Western-inspired dress code.

Rakeem turned one on 24 August 2026, having been born on 24 August 2025, and the family marked the occasion with a series of celebrations and photos that leaned heavily into cowboy style. Iyabo’s first look was perhaps the most committed interpretation of the theme.

She wore a chocolate-brown catsuit with a high neckline, long sleeves and thumbholes, then layered on a floor-length cow-print faux-fur coat. The coat came in black, white and brown and was worn off one shoulder, giving the otherwise fitted look a much looser silhouette.

The boots deserve their own mention. Iyabo wore textured brown faux-fur boots that reached above the knee, with subtle cow-print panels, over black pointed boots. She topped it all with a distressed tan leather cowboy hat featuring a dark hatband and a metallic longhorn skull at the front.

Gold jewellery helped bring everything together, from the chunky Cuban-link choker to the low-slung butterfly chain belt and stacked bracelets. Her honey-blonde bob, flipped out at the ends, kept the hair soft and voluminous, while smoky eyes and a glossy nude lip finished the look.

Then came the after-party, and apparently one cowboy look was not enough.

Iyabo swapped the brown leather and cow print for an orange mini dress with gold studs, a high neckline and a very noticeable structured shoulder. Orange tassel fringe fell from the extended shoulder cap, while black fan-shaped embroidery sat around the hips.

This time, she kept the accessories pared back with black strappy heels and stacked silver and gold bangles, adding long metallic silver nails for another little detail. Her platinum blonde hair was styled half-up with soft curls, paired with defined eye makeup, highlighted cheeks and a glossy nude-pink lip.

If you are wondering how to approach cowboy style yourself, Iyabo’s birthday look offers a few routes. You can go all in with a cowboy hat, cow print, boots and fringe, or borrow just one element and let it work with what you already own. A Western belt can transform jeans and a simple top, cowboy boots can work with a skirt or dress, and a hat can do plenty of the heavy lifting on its own.

The bigger lesson from Iyabo’s two birthday looks is that there is no rule saying you have to pick one aesthetic and stay there all night.

For those unfamiliar with the family, Iyabo Ojo is the Nollywood actress and filmmaker who is also mother to Priscilla Ojo and grandmother to Rakeem. Rakeem is her first and only grandchild, so his first birthday was certainly one for the family album.

And if the birthday boy gets to have a cowboy-themed first birthday, his glamma apparently gets to have two very different looks.

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Photo Credit: Iyabo Ojo/Instagram