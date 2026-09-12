Stan & Blessing Nze’s Vow Renewal Was Filled With Love & Style | See Photos

Five years after saying “I do,” Nollywood sweethearts Stan and Blessing Nze turned back the clock to choose each other all over again—and they did it in absolute style. Stepping onto a breathtaking, flower-lined waterfront aisle, the couple transformed a simple 5th-anniversary milestone into an unforgettable spectacle of pure joy, deep love, and undeniable glamour. Surrounded by their tight-knit family, cherished friends, and a glittering lineup of industry colleagues, the day was equal parts high-fashion showcase and heart-melting romantic getaway.

Blessing was the definition of showstopping bridal elegance, stepping out in a custom showpiece by Prudential. The white mermaid gown hugged every curve before spilling into a sweeping, dramatic train, entirely drenched in exquisite lace and intricate pearl detailing that practically glowed in the sunlight. With an off-the-shoulder illusion neckline, full lace sleeves, a sparkling pearl headband, and a bouquet of white calla lilies draped in cascading pearls, she was nothing short of breathtaking.

Matching her step for step, Stan delivered a masterclass in dapper sophistication courtesy of P.Aries. He hit the aisle in sharp camel-tan trousers, a crisp white shirt, and a rich textured tailcoat adorned with a gem-encrusted lapel brooch and a peek of floral lining. But the ultimate plot twist came when the coat came off: the back of his white-fronted waistcoat featured a custom fabric collage of personal photos, proudly displaying pictures of Blessing and their baby boy—literally wearing his heart and his family on his back!

As electric as the fashion was, the room truly came to a standstill when the couple picked up the microphone. Taking his bride’s hands, Stan poured his heart out with disarming warmth: “I’m not just repeating the vows that I made five years ago; I’m making them with a deeper understanding. My sweetness, it’s been five years of sweetness, joy, bliss, harmony. It’s been five years of your endless love to me. I vow to you again: Bone of my bone, flesh of my flesh. I will be by your side in sickness and in health. Blessing Chinomso Nzediegwu, I love you greatly. Now and forever. Till death do us part.”

Blessing responded with a vow so deeply moving it left barely a dry eye in sight. “I never want to become so familiar with you that I stop discovering and honouring you,” she promised, gazing at her husband. “You are my husband, my friend, my home, and one of the greatest evidences of God’s kindness to me. I’ve always loved you, I love you even more now, and by the grace of God, I will keep choosing you all the days of my life.” Her ecstatic, beaming sign-off—”I do again, and again, and again”—sealed a day that was vibrant, deeply personal, and a masterclass in celebrating black love.

Photo Credit: Stan and Blessing Nze/Instagram