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Stan & Blessing Nze’s Vow Renewal Was Filled With Love & Style | See Photos

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Stan & Blessing Nze’s Vow Renewal Was Filled With Love & Style | See Photos

Nollywood stars Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi Nzediegwu marked 5 years of marriage with a stylish waterfront vow renewal. Styled in custom Prudential and P.Aries looks, the couple exchanged emotional vows before family and industry colleagues.
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Nollywood actor Stan Nze in P.Aries tailcoat suit with wife Blessing Obasi Nzediegwu in Prudential lace wedding dress at vow renewal ceremony.

Stan Nze wearing a custom P.Aries tailcoat suit alongside Blessing Nze in a Prudential bridal gown for their 5th anniversary vow renewal.

Five years after saying “I do,” Nollywood sweethearts Stan and Blessing Nze turned back the clock to choose each other all over again—and they did it in absolute style. Stepping onto a breathtaking, flower-lined waterfront aisle, the couple transformed a simple 5th-anniversary milestone into an unforgettable spectacle of pure joy, deep love, and undeniable glamour. Surrounded by their tight-knit family, cherished friends, and a glittering lineup of industry colleagues, the day was equal parts high-fashion showcase and heart-melting romantic getaway.

Blessing was the definition of showstopping bridal elegance, stepping out in a custom showpiece by Prudential. The white mermaid gown hugged every curve before spilling into a sweeping, dramatic train, entirely drenched in exquisite lace and intricate pearl detailing that practically glowed in the sunlight. With an off-the-shoulder illusion neckline, full lace sleeves, a sparkling pearl headband, and a bouquet of white calla lilies draped in cascading pearls, she was nothing short of breathtaking.

Nollywood actress Blessing Obasi Nzediegwu smiling in off-the-shoulder Prudential pearl lace wedding gown with calla lily bouquet.

Blessing Nze wearing a custom Prudential off-the-shoulder pearl-embellished lace mermaid gown at her vow renewal.

Matching her step for step, Stan delivered a masterclass in dapper sophistication courtesy of P.Aries. He hit the aisle in sharp camel-tan trousers, a crisp white shirt, and a rich textured tailcoat adorned with a gem-encrusted lapel brooch and a peek of floral lining. But the ultimate plot twist came when the coat came off: the back of his white-fronted waistcoat featured a custom fabric collage of personal photos, proudly displaying pictures of Blessing and their baby boy—literally wearing his heart and his family on his back!

Back view of Stan Nze wearing P.Aries white vest with printed family photo collage as Blessing Obasi Nzediegwu stands in background.

Stan Nze’s custom P.Aries waistcoat featuring a family photo collage printed on the back panel.

As electric as the fashion was, the room truly came to a standstill when the couple picked up the microphone. Taking his bride’s hands, Stan poured his heart out with disarming warmth: “I’m not just repeating the vows that I made five years ago; I’m making them with a deeper understanding. My sweetness, it’s been five years of sweetness, joy, bliss, harmony. It’s been five years of your endless love to me. I vow to you again: Bone of my bone, flesh of my flesh. I will be by your side in sickness and in health. Blessing Chinomso Nzediegwu, I love you greatly. Now and forever. Till death do us part.”

Jayden Nze running happily down white aisle in tan suit while parents Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi Nzediegwu smile at altar.

Jayden Nze running down the aisle as parents Stan Nze and Blessing Nze look on with smiles during their vow renewal.

Blessing responded with a vow so deeply moving it left barely a dry eye in sight. “I never want to become so familiar with you that I stop discovering and honouring you,” she promised, gazing at her husband. “You are my husband, my friend, my home, and one of the greatest evidences of God’s kindness to me. I’ve always loved you, I love you even more now, and by the grace of God, I will keep choosing you all the days of my life.” Her ecstatic, beaming sign-off—”I do again, and again, and again”—sealed a day that was vibrant, deeply personal, and a masterclass in celebrating black love.

Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi Nzediegwu smiling and showing wedding rings at white floral altar during vow renewal.

Stan and Blessing Nze showing off their wedding rings at their waterfront vow renewal altar.

Actor Stan Nze in P.Aries suit walking holding hands with his young son Jayden in matching tan outfit at vow renewal ceremony.

Stan Nze walking outdoors with his son Jayden, both wearing matching camel-tan tailored suits.

Stan Nze showing custom photo collage waistcoat back while dancing with wife Blessing Obasi Nzediegwu on flower-lined white aisle.

Stan dancing with Blessing Nze, revealing his custom P.Aries photo-printed vest featuring family moments.

Photo Credit: Stan and Blessing Nze/Instagram

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