Tobi Amusan Claims $75,000 Silver Medal at World Athletics Ultimate Championship

Team Nigeria has its first medal at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest, and it belongs to Tobi Amusan.

The Nigerian sprint hurdler raced to silver in the women’s 100m hurdles final, clocking 12.34 seconds to finish behind Olympic champion Masai Russell of the United States, who took gold in 12.22 seconds. Netherlands’ Nadine Visser completed the podium in 12.39 seconds.

Amusan’s runner-up finish also came with a $75,000 cash prize, adding a sweet reward to her return to the global podium.

The final was always going to be a battle, and Amusan found herself chasing the early pace after emerging from the blocks in lane 3. Devynne Charlton and Russell moved ahead over the opening barriers, with Amusan keeping close as the field powered through the middle of the race.

Then Charlton clipped a hurdle, opening the door for Amusan to move up.

The former world record holder stayed composed through the remaining barriers, maintaining her rhythm and pushing hard through the final stretch to secure second place behind Russell.

For Amusan, the silver medal comes after physical setbacks earlier in the season, making her podium finish in Budapest an encouraging return to the biggest stage.

But if there is one thing her performance made clear, it is that women’s 100m hurdles is only getting more competitive.

Speaking with Making of Champs after the race, Amusan looked ahead to the fierce rivalry developing across the discipline and had a rather ominous warning for what is to come: “I think the women’s hurdles is just getting scarier every damn year. I do not know what is going to happen next year, but it’s going to be bloody. Just take whatever you see.”

With Amusan back among the medals and a new generation of hurdlers pushing the pace, it looks like women’s 100m hurdles is only getting more intense.

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Photo Credit: Making of Champ/Instagram