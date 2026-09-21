Tobi Amusan, Kayinsola Ajayi, Ezekiel Nathaniel & 3 Relay Squads Book Tickets for Beijing 2027

What a year it has been for Nigerian track and field! As the 2026 outdoor athletics season comes to a close, Team Nigeria leaves behind a trail of broken records, historic gold medals, and unforgettable podium moments. That hard work has paid off, as three of Nigeria’s individual stars alongside three relay squads have officially locked in their automatic qualification for the 2027 World Athletics Championships in Beijing, China.

Tobi Amusan (100m Hurdles)

Nigeria’s hurdles queen, Tobi Amusan, officially wrapped up her 2026 season at the women’s-only Athlos meeting at StoneX Stadium in London, crossing the line in second place with a season’s best clocking of 12.51 seconds. In a high-calibre race against the world’s best, Amusan held off Bahamas’ Commonwealth Games champion Devynne Charlton and Jamaica’s former world champion Danielle Williams, finishing just 0.01 seconds behind America’s Alaysha Johnson. Her consistent sub-12.60 clockings across the international circuit comfortably dipped under the automatic qualifying mark for the 100m hurdles, officially securing her spot in Beijing.

Kayinsola Ajayi (100m)

Kayinsola Ajayi’s rapid rise in global sprinting has been one of the biggest stories of the year. The 21-year-old sprint sensation delivered a massive statement at the London Diamond League meeting, storming to victory in the men’s 100m in 9.84 seconds to equal his own national record. In a thrilling dash to the line, Ajayi fended off reigning world champion Oblique Seville of Jamaica (9.87s) and Team GB’s Romell Glave (9.97s). Following his NCAA Outdoor title win, Ajayi’s repeated sub-10 performances against world-class fields have punched his ticket to Beijing in commanding fashion.

Ezekiel Nathaniel (400m Hurdles)

Ezekiel Nathaniel has cemented his status as one of the elite quarter-mile hurdlers in the world. Nathaniel made history at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games by winning Nigeria’s first-ever gold medal in the men’s 400m hurdles, stopping the clock at 48.47 seconds. The 23-year-old pulled clear down the home straight to beat England’s Jake Minshull and Jamaica’s Assinie Wilson. Edging closer to the African record with a lifetime best of 47.11 seconds this season, his top-tier individual times make his automatic World Championship qualification well deserved.

The Relays: Three Squads Locked In

Nigeria’s relay teams matched that individual success with standout performances at the World Athletics Relays in Gaborone, Botswana, clinching automatic qualification across three key events: