Coco Gauff, Frances Tiafoe & Taylor Townsend: Black Excellence at the 2026 US Open

If you’ve found yourself at the edge of your seat, fixated on your screen and occasionally shouting “Tennis!” as Coco Gauff sends that pocketed backhand across the court, or as Frances Tiafoe’s forehand comes into play, you’re certainly not the only one.

And while the 2026 US Open has plenty of names to keep track of, we’re taking a closer look at three Black players who are currently competing at Flushing Meadows: Coco Gauff, Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Townsend.

From the singles draw to the doubles court, here’s a look at the three players representing Black excellence on one of tennis’ biggest stages.

Coco Gauff

Atlanta-raised Coco Gauff announced herself on the global stage as a 15-year-old prodigy at Wimbledon and has since developed into one of tennis’s most formidable competitors. Now 22 and holding two Grand Slam singles titles—including her memorable 2023 victory on these very courts in New York—the world No. 4 enters the tournament as a frontrunner. Beyond her relentless court coverage, Gauff has become a major cultural force, seamlessly blending high-profile fashion partnerships with grounded post-match poise.

Gauff has enjoyed a stellar run at Flushing Meadows this fortnight. She breezed through her opening rounds with straight-set wins over Zeynep Sönmez, Paula Badosa, and Cristina Bucșa. In the Round of 16, she faced 18-year-old American sensation Iva Jovic. Showing the maturity of a veteran champion, Gauff broke serve five times to secure a clean 6-1, 6-4 victory, stretching her personal winning streak to 20 consecutive sets.

Speaking on her victory and reaching yet another Grand Slam quarter-final, Gauff shared how comfortable she feels under the bright lights: “I think I just welcome it. A quarter-final for me, I feel like I am at the point where I am used to being in this position. I am constantly putting myself in quarter-finals, so the moment does not seem as big anymore.”

Gauff has officially booked her spot in the Women’s Singles Quarter-finals. She faces 19-year-old French Open champion Mirra Andreeva, setting up a blockbuster battle between two of the game’s brightest young stars.

Frances Tiafoe

Raised in Hyattsville, Maryland, where his father worked as a custodian at a local tennis centre, Frances “Big Foe” Tiafoe’s ascent to the upper echelons of the sport remains one of tennis’s most inspiring stories. Known for his expressive personality, heavy forehand, and ability to feed off stadium crowds, the 28-year-old consistently brings an undeniable spark to nighttime sessions in New York.

Tiafoe’s 2026 campaign has produced some of the most compelling matches of the tournament. After navigating early-round battles, the No. 11 seed delivered a signature performance in the Quarter-finals against fellow American Alex Michelsen. Down two sets to love and trailing early in the decider, Tiafoe mounted an extraordinary four-hour and 38-minute comeback. Willed on by a roaring Arthur Ashe crowd, he fought back to claim a thrilling 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (10-6) victory, joining Andre Agassi as the only American man this century to reach three US Open semi-finals.

After embracing a tearful Michelsen at the net, Tiafoe paid tribute to his opponent and credited the New York fans for fueling his fightback: “He’s a hell of a player and he easily could have won today. Shout out to Alex Michelsen. Everyone was asleep in the first couple of hours, I was too. As it went along, the energy was incredible as it always is.”

Tiafoe has advanced to the Men’s Singles Semi-finals, guaranteeing his return to the world’s top 10 rankings. He faces fellow American Ben Shelton in a highly anticipated semi-final clash.

Taylor Townsend

Chicago-born Taylor Townsend has built a career defined by resilience, crafting a distinct path as both a world-class athlete and a devoted mother to her five-year-old son, Adyn. Renowned for her left-handed serve, aggressive net play, and tactical versatility, Townsend achieved the world No. 1 ranking in doubles in 2025. Her success in doubles has seamlessly translated into singles confidence, establishing her as a dangerous draw for any top-ranked opponent.

Townsend delivered a standout singles performance in New York, captivating fans with an impressive serving clinic against Taylah Preston where she won 100 percent of her first-serve points in a dominant 6-1, 6-1 victory. She backed that up with a tough three-set victory over Diana Shnaider to reach the Fourth Round for the second consecutive year. Her singles run ultimately came to an end against world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a competitive 6-4, 6-3 battle. However, Townsend’s US Open story continues in full force as she remains active in the Women’s Doubles draw alongside partner Katerina Siniakova.

With her singles journey wrapped up, Townsend moves into the Women’s Doubles Semi-finals as part of the tournament’s top-seeded team alongside Katerina Siniakova, eyeing yet another Grand Slam trophy.