Coco Gauff Is World No. 4 in Latest WTA Rankings After Winning Cincinnati Open

Fresh off her victory at the 2026 Cincinnati Open, Coco Gauff has strengthened her position among the world’s best tennis players, retaining her place at No. 4 in the official Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) singles rankings with 6,704 points. The 22-year-old American defeated Jessica Pegula 6-2, 6-4 in the final to claim her second Cincinnati title and fourth WTA 1000 trophy.

The victory also marks Gauff’s first title of the 2026 season and comes after a strong run in Cincinnati, where she dropped the opening set of her first match before winning 12 consecutive sets on her way to the trophy. She now joins Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka as the only women to have won the Cincinnati Open twice.

It is another significant chapter in a career that has moved quickly since Gauff first became a global tennis sensation as a teenager. Born Cori Dionne Gauff in Delray Beach, Florida, she has grown from a teenage prodigy into one of the leading names in women’s tennis, with major titles and consistent runs at the biggest tournaments now part of her résumé.

Gauff also comes from an athletic family. Her father, Corey, played college basketball at Georgia State University, while her mother, Candi, competed in college track and field at Florida State University. Beyond her achievements on the court, Gauff’s journey has resonated with many fans who see her success as part of the growing representation of Black women at the highest levels of global sport.

At just 22, Gauff already has two Grand Slam singles titles to her name, winning the 2023 US Open before claiming the 2025 French Open. Her four WTA 1000 titles further underline her consistency at the sport’s highest level, and her latest Cincinnati triumph gives her added confidence heading into the US Open.

At the top of the current WTA rankings, Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka remains No. 1 with 8,575 points, followed by Elena Rybakina at No. 2 with 8,141 points and Pegula at No. 3 with 7,265 points. Gauff sits just behind them at No. 4 with 6,704 points, keeping her firmly among the players to watch as the season heads towards the US Open.

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Photo Credit: Coco Gauff/Instagram