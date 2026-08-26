Fola Is the Most Nominated Artiste at the 18th Headies With 10 Nods!

Fola is having quite the year. The Afro-R&B singer leads the nominations for the 18th Headies Awards with 10 nods, making him the most nominated artiste at this year’s ceremony. It is also his first time appearing on the Headies nomination list.

The singer, whose full name is Odunlami Afolarin Temiloluwa, has picked up nominations across several major categories following the release of his debut project, Catharsis. The album is up for Album of the Year and Best R&B Album, while Fola is also nominated for Next Rated, Best Male Artiste and Digital Artiste of the Year.

His hit single “You” adds three more nominations to his tally, with nods for Afrobeats Single of the Year, Best Recording of the Year and the fan-voted Headies Viewers’ Choice.

Fola is also recognised for his songwriting and collaborative work. “Who Does That?” earns him a nomination for Songwriter of the Year, while “Lost”, his collaboration with Kizz Daniel, is nominated for Best Collaboration.

The 10 nominations build on the momentum Fola has gained since earlier releases such as his breakout track “Alone” and the subsequent release of Catharsis, which introduced his sound to an even wider audience.

Now, with his first Headies nominations, Fola leads the 18th edition’s list ahead of several established names in Nigerian music. The ceremony is set to take place on October 25 in Toronto, Canada.