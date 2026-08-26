Connect with us

Music Scoop

Fola Is the Most Nominated Artiste at the 18th Headies With 10 Nods!

Music Scoop

From Victony’s StarLife to FOLA’s Attention: 5 New Releases to Hear This Week

BN TV Music Scoop

Watch Ayra Starr Perform “Heaven Baby” Live at All Points East With ZAYN on Screen

Music Scoop

FOLA, Davido, Wizkid & Omah Lay Lead 2026 Headies Nominations | See The Full List

BN TV Music

“You Had Me at Hello”: Ayra Starr and ZAYN’s “Heaven Baby” Lyrics Explained

BN TV Music Scoop

From “5AM” With Phyno to “Calvary”: 5 Kunmie Videos to Watch From His Debut Album 22

Music Scoop Style

Tems Brought the Crochet, the Hits and Dave to Her All Points East 2026 Set

Music Scoop

Burna Boy and Tems Score Three Nominations at the 2026 MTV VMAs | See Full List

Music Scoop

MTV VMAs 2026 Removes Best Afrobeats Category After Three Years

Music Scoop

Victony’s 15-Track Starlife Tracklist Features Bnxn, Blaqbonez, YKB, Young Jonn and More

Music

Fola Is the Most Nominated Artiste at the 18th Headies With 10 Nods!

Rising Afro-R&B star Fola leads the 18th Headies Awards nominations with 10 nods in his first-ever appearance on the list. Driven by his debut project Catharsis and hit single “You”, he earned nominations for Album of the Year, Next Rated, and Best Male Artiste.

Published

55 minutes ago

 on

Fola wearing a bandana, sunglasses, and red leather jacket following his 10 nominations at the 2026 Headies Awards.

Fola leads the 2026 Headies Awards nominations with 10 nods, including Next Rated and Album of the Year. Photo Credit: Fola/Instagram 

Fola is having quite the year. The Afro-R&B singer leads the nominations for the 18th Headies Awards with 10 nods, making him the most nominated artiste at this year’s ceremony. It is also his first time appearing on the Headies nomination list.

The singer, whose full name is Odunlami Afolarin Temiloluwa, has picked up nominations across several major categories following the release of his debut project, Catharsis. The album is up for Album of the Year and Best R&B Album, while Fola is also nominated for Next Rated, Best Male Artiste and Digital Artiste of the Year.

His hit single “You” adds three more nominations to his tally, with nods for Afrobeats Single of the Year, Best Recording of the Year and the fan-voted Headies Viewers’ Choice.

Fola is also recognised for his songwriting and collaborative work. “Who Does That?” earns him a nomination for Songwriter of the Year, while “Lost”, his collaboration with Kizz Daniel, is nominated for Best Collaboration.

The 10 nominations build on the momentum Fola has gained since earlier releases such as his breakout track “Alone” and the subsequent release of Catharsis, which introduced his sound to an even wider audience.

Now, with his first Headies nominations, Fola leads the 18th edition’s list ahead of several established names in Nigerian music. The ceremony is set to take place on October 25 in Toronto, Canada.

Related Topics:
css.php