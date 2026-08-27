Nathaniel Bassey Marks 45 With a Thank-You to God and a Sweet Tribute From Sarah

Gospel minister, trumpeter and convener of the global Hallelujah Challenge, Nathaniel Bassey, has plenty to be grateful for as he celebrates his 45th birthday.

For Nathaniel, the milestone is first and foremost a reminder of God’s faithfulness. In his birthday message, the singer and songwriter gave all the glory to God for bringing him this far, asking his followers to join him in thanking God and declaring his new year as one of favour, new beauty and honour.

45! This boy here is helped by God. From A to Z, it is God all the way. Saints, Today, please help me thank Him. Give Him all the glory on my behalf. And proclaim this new year ‘The year of The LORD’s favour. The year of New Beauty. The year of Honour. In Jesus’ name. Amen. GLORY TO GOD IN THE HIGHEST! ‘to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favour.

He shared the message alongside a black-and-white portrait of himself, dressed in a black tuxedo, white shirt and dark tie, with his eyes closed and a broad smile on his face.

And while Nathaniel was giving thanks for another year, his wife, Sarah Bassey, had a few words of her own for the birthday celebrant.

In her tribute, Sarah celebrated the many sides of the man she shares her life with, listing him as a psalmist, trumpeter, songwriter, convener of the Hallelujah Challenge, mentor, pastor, father, brother and friend. But after all those titles, she had one that mattered most to her: “My own!”

To many: he is a psalmist, a skillful trumpeter, a prolific song writer, the convener of the hallelujah challenge, a voice, and a visionary leader. To some others, he is a mentor, a pastor, a father, a brother, a friend. To me, he is My OWN! !!! I thank God the day he designed you with me in mind. I pray that God your father and Lord will surprise you Himself this year in Jesus name, Amen! I love and celebrate you today and always.

Nathaniel Bassey is known for songs including Imela and Olowogbogboro, as well as his live worship project The Life Recording. Through his music and the global Hallelujah Challenge, he has built a community of worshippers across Nigeria and beyond.