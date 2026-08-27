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Starrgirl Takes London! Ayra Starr Set to Headline 2026 NFL Halftime Show

Afrobeats star Ayra Starr will headline the 2026 NFL London Game halftime show at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 11th October. The performance follows the release of her 16-track album Starrgirl.
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Ayra Starr posing with voluminous curly hair for a promo shoot.

Ayra Starr is set to bring her hit singles to the NFL London Game halftime show on 11th October

Sabi Girl is taking her global run to one of the biggest sporting stages in the world! Afrobeats superstar Ayra Starr has officially been announced as the headliner for the halftime show at the 2026 NFL London Game on Sunday, 11th October.

The game, which sees the Philadelphia Eagles face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, will feature the 24-year-old singer bringing her catalogue to tens of thousands of fans inside the stadium and millions watching worldwide.

Taking to the stage for the NFL’s London series presented by American Express, Ayra expressed her excitement about returning to one of her favourite cities:

I am so excited to perform at the NFL halftime show in London. London is one of my favourite places in the world and to bring Starrgirl to the NFL global stage is a dream come true for me. I can’t wait to see you guys there!

Highlighting the cultural relevance of bringing her on board, Tim Tubito, senior director of global game presentation, music and entertainment at the NFL, shared why Ayra Starr was the prime pick for this year’s show:

London is one of the most influential music cities in the world, and African music has been at the center of that conversation for years now. Ayra Starr is a generational talent with a real connection to fans in this market, and building on the halftime shows we have staged in London in recent seasons, she is the right artist to carry that momentum forward.

Ayra Starr wearing a black halter neck bodysuit and leather corset belt while seated on a metal bench

Ayra Starr prepares to take the Starrgirl era to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the 2026 NFL London halftime show.

The announcement comes right on the heels of her third studio album, Starrgirl, released on 14th August. The 16-track project features star-studded international and home-grown collaborations, including Wizkid on Gimme Dat, Rema, ZAYN on Heaven Baby, and Leon Thomas on Pressure. Fans can certainly look forward to hearing hit tracks like Dangerous, Tornado, and Gimme Dat ring out across Tottenham Hotspur Stadium come October.

If you are tuning in from Nigeria to catch the match and Ayra Starr’s halftime performance live, you can catch the broadcast via SuperSport on DStv and GOtv, which routinely broadcast the NFL International Series games. Streamers can also catch every moment live on NFL Game Pass via DAZN, ensuring you do not miss a single second of the action or the performance.

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Photo Credit: Ayra Starr/Instagram

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