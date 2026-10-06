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BellaNaija’s Dorcas & Ink in Milan: Highlights from The Pink Table with Brutal Fruit

Written by Dorcas Anya
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3 hours ago

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Hey BNers,

Milan was a breath of fresh air, and we had the time of our lives with Brutal Fruit. Grab a drink, because I’m giving you the full gist.

Day 1: Aperitivo Tram Ride & Nonna Welcome Dinner

We landed in Milan in the evening, rested, and got glammed for an Aperitivo tram ride through the city, a glass of Brutal Fruit in hand. We were joined by the besties, a gorgeous group of women from across Africa. We caught up, toured the city, and created plenty of content.

The night ended with a Nonna welcome dinner in the heart of Milan. The owner welcomed us warmly, and we met the Nonnas who hand-embroidered the tablecloths. The pasta was endless, and I had the best tiramisu of my life. Kudzi Mathabire, Global Marketing Director at Beyond Beer, also spoke to us, encouraging us to enjoy Milan and bond, because Brutal Fruit is all about sisterhood.

Day 2:  Discover Milan & Fashion Week

 We explored the Duomo, took lots of pictures, created more content with the besties, and had pizza that was simply magnificent. Then, it was time for Milan Fashion Week, where we saw the Barbara Rizzi SS27 debut. The pieces were stunning, and the models owned the runway. We interviewed the host herself (do check it out) and got the besties’ thoughts on the looks. We closed the day with dinner at Giacomo Arengario, with a breathtaking view of the Duomo di Milano, great food, and even better company.

Day 3: Lake Como & The Pink Table.

This was my favorite day. Lake Como is stunning, with clean air, beautiful architecture, and views that made the long drive worth every minute. The pink table was set at a private villa; the decor was top-notch, and the besties all looked beautiful in pink. We enjoyed great food, dancing, a live musical performance, and countless photos. Kudzi also shared why the pink table matters to Brutal Fruit.

Then, just when we thought it was over, Brutal Fruit said, “Hold up, we’re not done.” Back at the hotel in Milan, we had a PJ party with food, plenty of Brutal Fruit, karaoke, spin the wheel, and loads of gifts for the besties. Girlhood and sisterhood were fully present.

Brutal Fruit knows how to host. The intention, the attention to detail, and the thoughtfulness showed in every moment. I’m so happy to have been part of it.

What BN gained: Beyond a great experience, this trip gave BN 41 pieces of content across Instagram and other platforms. We have over a million views on IG so far and a stronger relationship with the Brutal Fruit team and the wider Beyond Beer family, which positions us well for future partnerships.

Check out our Instagram for more content and fun moments.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Brutal Fruit

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