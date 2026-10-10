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Uganda, We’re Coming! BellaNaija Heads to ADCCE 2026 in Kampala

BellaNaija’s Funmilola and Dorcas are in Kampala for the Africa Destination Celebrations Conference & Expo (ADCCE 2026), bringing live coverage from Uganda’s premier celebration tourism event
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BellaNaija ADCCE 2026 travel announcement graphic featuring Funmilola Sanya and Dorcas Anya against the Uganda National Mosque in Kampala and the Ugandan flag.

Funmilola Sanya and Dorcas Anya head to Kampala for the Africa Destination Celebrations Conference & Expo (ADCCE 2026) to cover the latest in African celebration tourism for BellaNaija.

Hi BNers, we’re heading to Uganda! From October 12th to 17th, 2026, BellaNaija’s Funmilola Sanya and Dorcas Anya will be in Kampala for the Africa Destination Celebrations Conference & Expo (ADCCE 2026).

With the theme Africa Unveils Events in the Wild,” ADCCE 2026 brings together wedding and event professionals, tourism stakeholders, hospitality executives, creatives, cultural curators, and industry leaders to explore Africa’s potential as the Celebration Capital of the World.

The conference and expo will take place on 12th and 13th October 2026 at the Speke Resort Munyonyo Convention Centre in Kampala, Uganda, followed by destination experiences and familiarisation tours from October 14th to 17th.

The gathering aims to showcase Africa’s rich cultural heritage, breathtaking landscapes, unique destinations, and world-class hospitality while creating opportunities for collaboration, investment, and growth across the continent’s celebration and tourism industries.

Despite Africa’s incredible destinations and creative talent, the continent remains underrepresented in the global destination wedding and celebration tourism market. ADCCE seeks to change that narrative by connecting African destinations and businesses with international industry professionals and creating greater visibility for the continent’s offerings.

For BellaNaija, this is an opportunity to experience Uganda, connect with industry leaders, and discover the people, places, and experiences shaping the future of African celebrations.

We’ll be bringing you along for the journey, sharing highlights from the conference, destination experiences, and the memorable moments that make Africa such a special place to celebrate.

Stay connected with us on BellaNaija’s social media pages and follow the conversation using #ADCCE2026, #UnveilingDestinationAfrica, #BNTravels.

Uganda, we’ll see you soon!



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