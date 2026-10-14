A Seat for You and Your Bestie: Brutal Fruit Brings Women Together at The Pink Table Milan

Brutal Fruit’s The Pink Table brought Pan-African competition winners, their best friends and guests from across Africa together in Italy, making friendship the occasion for an international escape.

Some experiences are made better by the person standing beside you. A beautiful view becomes the place you both promise to return to. A song becomes your song. Before you have found the words, she already understands. And when something feels almost too good to be real, one look at your best friend is enough: can you believe we are here?

Much of the joy of female friendship lives in that shorthand. There is comfort in being known, in having someone who understands your sense of humour and shares the memories behind it. Taking that friendship somewhere new adds another chapter to a story already in progress.

It can also make room for other people to enter it.

Brutal Fruit’s The Pink Table Milan began with that feeling and an invitation to let the circle grow. From September 25th, competition winners and their best friends from across Africa and Brazil came together against the backdrop of Milan Fashion Week and Lake Como. The invitation had a simple starting point: bring your bestie.

The consumer winners earned their places through retailer competitions, with each invited to bring her bestie. The details shaped the experience from the outset. A prize for one woman became an occasion for two, giving each pair someone familiar to share the excitement with as they stepped into a wider gathering.

Born in South Africa, The Pink Table has travelled from home to Paris and now Milan with female friendships at its centre. The trip brought African women into an international setting alongside guests from elsewhere in the world, with time to find common ground through food, fashion and music.

Female friendships have always been at the heart of The Pink Table and in Milan, bringing a bestie meant arriving with someone who knew you, while joining women from other countries and backgrounds offered the chance to get to know someone new. The South African spritzer brought them together through experiences designed to give connection room to materialize.

A table is a good place to start and the welcome meal at Nonna’s captured that spirit. Generous Italian food, conversation and laughter brought warmth to a new setting. Sharing a table gave guests time to settle in and form camaraderie, creating an easy introduction to the women around them. The food belonged to Italy, but the pleasure of getting to know someone over a meal felt familiar.

Fashion gave the conversation another kind of spark. At Barbara Rizzi’s show, where Brutal Fruit was the official drinks partner, winners, besties and creators experienced the work of a female-led Italian luxury label known for its craftsmanship and bold contemporary design. There were looks to admire and impressions to exchange, giving guests a shared experience to talk about beyond their own friendship pairs.

Milan offered other points of discovery too. At Museo Bagatti Valsecchi, Renaissance art and antiques added another dimension to the city’s creativity. Alongside the fashion, these encounters gave women with different backgrounds something to discover together. Milan’s appeal was also its ability to create those openings: a new setting, a shared interest and a reason to start a conversation.

Music made that common ground especially clear. A 19-member performance team led by pianist Julian Cohen brought songs including Coldplay’s “Viva la Vida”, “Bella Ciao” and Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” into the experience. For guests who had not all arrived knowing one another, a familiar song offered something immediately recognizable to enjoy together.

Brutal Fruit’s L’Orange Rossa, which was inspired by the Italian Riveria, added a flavour of the destination to the occasion. But the detail that held these different experiences together was the company; the best friend you came with, and the women you knew you had a reason to get to know.

At Lake Como, the wider circle came together at The Pink Table itself. Around 75 guests from across the world including South African actress Siphesihle Ndaba, content creator and influencer Sni Mhlongo gathered at Villa Regina Teodolinda in Laglio, where sprawling gardens opened to private access to the water providing a romantic and intimate backdrop. Hosted by Italian actress Marina Valdemoro Maino, the occasion brought food, music and conversation into one setting.

For all its beauty, the villa offered something simple; it gave women somewhere to gather and time to spend together. Besties could sit beside one another while becoming part of a larger table. The comfort of an existing friendship and the possibility of a new connection belonged in the same space.

At The Pink Table Milan, female friendships were both the reason to gather and the starting point for new connections. Across countries and backgrounds, Brutal Fruit gave women the space to discover what they shared. Bringing a bestie was the beginning of the invitation. Making room for a wider circle was its promise.

Because while the destination was Milan, the real currency of the trip was connection.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Brutal Fruit