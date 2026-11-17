Before the applause and the cash prize presented by Brila Media at The Future Awards Africa 2026, Nene Joy Ojo had already spent years building a name for herself in the boxing ring.

Today, we are proud to congratulate her on emerging as the winner of the Sports Award category at The Future Awards Africa 2026.

Her recognition is a significant moment, but it is also a fitting acknowledgement of the work, discipline, and achievements that have brought her to this stage.

Nene Joy Ojo’s story is one of steady progression and impressive milestones.

She began attracting attention as an amateur boxer, winning the African Youth Games gold medal in 2018. Her performances at home also earned recognition, including being named Best Boxer at the Lagos Monthly Saturday Boxing Show in 2019 and again in 2020.

She continued to represent Nigeria on the continental stage, winning gold in the women’s 57kg category at the 2023 African Games in Accra, Ghana. Her journey also took her to the African Olympic qualification tournament in Dakar, where she reached the semi-finals in the same weight category.

In August 2024, Ojo made the transition to professional boxing. She went on to record three victories in the first six months of her professional career, adding another chapter to an already promising journey.

These achievements speak to more than medals and wins. They reflect years of preparation, resilience, and the determination to keep progressing in a demanding sport.

Her Future Awards Africa recognition, therefore, represents an important milestone in a journey that has been unfolding long before the ceremony.

Why This Recognition Matters to Us

At Brila Media, sports has always been about more than results. It is about the people behind the performances, the journeys that deserve to be heard, and the talent that needs the right platforms to grow.

That is why we were pleased to partner with The Future Awards Africa 2026 in supporting the Sports Award category.

For an organisation that has spent decades telling Nigeria’s sports stories, the partnership was an opportunity to extend that commitment beyond coverage and commentary. We wanted to be part of recognising an athlete whose achievements deserve greater visibility and whose journey can inspire the next generation.

It was a special moment for us to present Nene Joy Ojo with a ₦1 million cash prize at the ceremony. But we also believe that supporting an athlete should not end with the presentation of an award.

Our commitment includes producing a documentary that will tell more of her story and a three-month media support package for a foundation of her choice. Through these initiatives, we hope to contribute to the visibility of her journey and the work she chooses to support.

We see this as part of what media can do: not only report achievement but also help preserve the stories behind it, connect them with wider audiences, and create opportunities for their impact to travel further.

Celebrating the Women Shaping Nigerian Sports

Ojo’s achievement is also part of a wider story we are excited to see unfolding across Nigerian sports.

From boxing to football, athletics, weightlifting, and other disciplines, Nigerian women continue to demonstrate their ability to compete, excel, and make history. Their achievements are challenging old limitations and creating new possibilities for girls who are beginning to imagine themselves in sports.

For us, these stories deserve more than occasional attention. They deserve consistent coverage, recognition, and support.

When a young woman sees someone like Nene Joy Ojo celebrated for her achievements in boxing, it makes the possibility of pursuing that path more visible. Recognition can encourage ambition, but sustained support is what helps talent develop and careers endure.

This is one of the reasons we consider partnerships such as this important.

A Celebration, and a Commitment Beyond the Ceremony

“We congratulate Nene Joy Ojo once again on winning the Sports Award at The Future Awards Africa 2026. We are proud to have presented the award and to be contributing to the next chapter of her story.We also appreciate The Future Awards Africa for providing a platform that recognises young Nigerians making meaningful contributions across different fields.

As Brila Media continues to grow as a multimedia organisation, we remain committed to telling stories that matter, celebrating excellence, and creating more opportunities for the people shaping Nigerian sports.