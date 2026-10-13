Dettol Nigeria: Storytelling Wraps Up Challenge with 30 Winners



Dettol Nigeria has concluded its “12 Hour Protective Shield” storytelling challenge, recognizing 30 Nigerians for sharing personal stories about their experiences with Dettol Original Antibacterial Bar Soap.



The Dettol Original 12hrs Protection Challenge ran from 13 July to 31 August 2026, and invited Nigerians to share personal Dettol stories ranging from childhood memories to family and personal hygiene routines. After the challenge closed, 30 winners were selected and rewarded with cash prizes for their entries.



The challenge was part of the wider campaign for Dettol Original Soap, built around its 12-hour protective shield against 99.9% of illness-causing germs. Under the campaign idea, “12 Hours, Protection That Moves With You,” Dettol highlighted the importance of consistent hygiene as people move through their daily activities.



Beyond the digital campaign, Dettol brought the experience directly to consumers through in market activations across multiple states in Nigeria, combining product education and demonstrations with handwashing stations and consumer engagement.



Commenting on the campaign, Boma Harrison, Marketing Director, Reckitt West Africa, said,

“We were particularly pleased to give Nigerians the opportunity to share their personal Dettol stories and hear what protection means to them and their families. The stories shared through the challenge reflect the place Dettol has held in Nigerian households over the years, while reinforcing the importance of hygiene in everyday life.”



The campaign brought together digital storytelling, consumer engagement and on-ground experiences to reinforce Dettol Original’s role in everyday hygiene routines, while giving Nigerians an opportunity to share the personal experiences that have shaped their connection with the brand.

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