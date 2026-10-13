Fashion Innovation Africa to Convene 300+ Stakeholders at Inaugural Conference in Lagos on October 22

Fashion Innovation Africa (FIA) 2026 will bring together more than 300 stakeholders from across fashion, finance, technology and government to examine the structures, investments and partnerships needed to build a stronger and globally competitive African fashion industry.

Scheduled for Thursday, October 22, 2026, at Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, the inaugural business conference is themed “From the Atelier to the Economy: The Architecture Behind African Fashion”. Endorsed by the Lagos State Government, FIA 2026 will focus on the systems and capabilities required to translate Africa’s creative talent into sustainable businesses, jobs and wider economic opportunities.

The conference will convene successful fashion founders and business leaders alongside representatives from government, regulatory agencies, financial institutions, technology companies, logistics providers and other stakeholders across the fashion value chain. By bringing these groups together, FIA aims to strengthen connections between the creative, commercial and institutional players whose collaboration is essential to the industry’s growth.

The full-day programme will feature a Government Keynote, fireside chats with leading founders, three panel discussions and concurrent masterclasses. Discussions will address critical industry issues, including access to growth capital, local manufacturing, supply chain resilience, quality standards, technology, trade frameworks and access to international markets.

Uche Ajene, Convener of Fashion Innovation Africa, said the conference draws inspiration from the growth of Nigeria’s music and film industries, which have built stronger commercial structures and expanded their global reach over time.

“There was a time when Nigerian music and Nollywood had immense talent but were still building the structures needed to support their growth and global reach. Today, both have made significant strides in taking Nigerian creativity to the world,” she said. “African fashion has similar potential, but realising it requires more than talent and visibility. We need stronger systems for financing, production, distribution, standards and market access. FIA is bringing the key players together to help build that architecture and position African fashion for sustainable growth and global competitiveness.”

Beyond the conference programme, FIA 2026 will provide opportunities for businesses and industry stakeholders to showcase solutions, exchange ideas, build strategic partnerships and explore commercial opportunities across the fashion value chain.

Fashion Innovation Africa is an initiative focused on strengthening Africa’s fashion ecosystem by connecting the people, businesses and institutions that shape its growth. Through industry convenings, strategic collaborations and opportunities for knowledge exchange, FIA seeks to advance the infrastructure, investment and market access needed to build a more connected, commercially sustainable and globally competitive African fashion industry. The 2026 conference marks the inaugural edition of this effort.

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