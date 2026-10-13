Desperados and Young Jonn Create a Cross-Cultural Anthem For Living In The Moment With ‘Let It Go’

From the infectious rhythms of Latin music to the unmistakable pulse of Afrobeats, Desperados and Young Jonn are bringing two cultures together on “Let It Go,” a new track inspired by living in the moment.



Some moments are best enjoyed without overthinking them: a spontaneous night out, an unexpected link-up with friends, or the song that gets everyone moving. Capturing this spirit of freedom and self-expression, Desperados has teamed up with award-winning Afrobeats producer, songwriter and artist Young Jonn for “Let It Go.”

Produced by Yung Willis, the Grammy-nominated music producer whose production credits span some of the biggest names in African music. Having worked with notable artistes including Falz, Wizkid, Kizz Daniel, Davido, Niniola, BNXN, Zlatan, Patoranking and Ice Prince, Yung Willis brings his production expertise to the collaboration, helping shape a sound that connects global influences with the energy of Afrobeats.



Rooted in the brand’s identity and association with self-expression, Desperados continues to find meaningful ways to connect with the younger audience through music, culture and premium experiences. With “Let It Go”, the brand is using music as a touchpoint between its Latin roots and the energy of Nigerian culture.



At the heart of the collaboration is “Guao Guao,” the reggaeton track Desperados created in partnership with Venezuelan artist Micro TDH and Colombian producer Ovy On The Drums. Built around a sample of this unique record, Let It Go brings a Latin-inspired sound into Young Jonn’s style, creating an Afrobeats song that reflects Nigeria’s vibrant music and nightlife culture.



“Let It Go” is more than a fusion of two sounds. It is an expression of the Desperados vibe, where music becomes a way to encourage people to loosen up and enjoy moments that make life memorable. By connecting the global influence of Latin music with Afrobeats, the brand reinforces its place through music, culture, and self-expression.



Young Jonn’s ability to reinterpret global influences through a distinctive Nigerian style makes him a fitting partner for this expression. Rather than recreating the original, he gave the sound a fresh identity, shaped by the rhythm and movement of Nigerian music. Whether it’s the rhythm that takes over the dance floor, an ordinary link-up that turns into a memorable experience, the song captures the freedom of letting go and being fully in the moment.



For Desperados, the brand’s involvement gives the song a cultural expression, connecting its identity to a sound that brings people together, encourages movement and creates room for memories. From recreating dance moves to sharing interpretations through lifestyle content, fans can join the “Let It Go” vibe beyond simply listening.

Watch the official music video below

Listen to “Let It Go” here.

Ready to catch the vibe? Follow @desperadosng for more updates.

Sponsored Content